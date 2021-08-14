Islamic Relief UK launches emergency appeal following increased conflict and displacement in Afghanistan

Today, Islamic Relief UK launches an emergency appeal for Afghanistan in response to the mass displacement of civilians following an escalation in the conflict. It is expected that there will be tens of thousands more families displaced across the country in the coming weeks.

Following an assessment by Islamic Relief in Afghanistan, a UK appeal has been launched to raise £1 million to support aid efforts over the next two weeks (13 -- 27 August). The capital city of Kabul and the provinces of Balkh and Nangarhar have been identified as areas in need of immediate support.

Islamic Relief will help displaced families with food, emergency shelter, hygiene and water storage kits.

Due to the escalation, many people are arriving in Kabul and other large cities to escape the conflict. Approximately 10,350 internally displaced people (IDPs) have arrived in Kabul since the beginning of July, with thousands more reported to be displaced.[1]

Further assessments continue in regions such as Nangarhar where 28,000 people from Kunar have reportedly been displaced.[2]

The conflict builds on an already insecure situation in Afghanistan, which -- without humanitarian intervention -- could fall into famine. Droughts have left at least 13 million[3]people facing a food crisis and up to 9.5 million[4] potentially experiencing food insecurity.

Islamic Relief has been working in Afghanistan for over 20 years, and are one of the few aid agencies to continue working in Afghanistan during the military incursions.

Recently, our teams on the ground have distributed 13,061 food packs to the most vulnerable families in Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh, Bamiyan, and Kapisa provinces.

Our Covid-19 response in Afghanistan has reached over 308,514 people, and we continue to raise awareness and support women facing gender-based violence.

Islamic Relief UK's Head of Fundraising, Zia Salik said:

"We are deeply concerned by the current situation unfolding in Afghanistan. Already this month we have launched an emergency appeal in response to the threat of famine -- and now, to compound the dire situation, we are seeing huge swathes of the country fleeing conflict. As a humanitarian organisation it's imperative that we do all we can do aid the thousands of civilians who have been displaced."

[END]

