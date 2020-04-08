Islamic Relief steps up global response to coronavirus pandemic

Islamic Relief, which last week pledged $10 million to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, has stepped up its support for vulnerable communities across the globe

In war-torn Syria, we’ve given health facilities medicine and items such as gloves, masks and sterilising wipes. Working on the ground in the country’s northwest, where a COVID-19 outbreak could have catastrophic consequences, we will equip 82 health facilities with:

items to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including face masks, disinfectant, medical gowns and gloves

drugs and equipment such as ventilators and nebulisers

equipment to detect fever, including thermometers and body temperature detection cameras.

Our emergency intervention includes training staff in 20 Syrian healthcare facilities to limit the spread of the deadly virus, and giving them information materials to hand out to the general public. Islamic Relief will also give hospitals and communities vital hygiene items such as soap and disinfectant.

Equipping hospitals and supporting communities

In Afghanistan, we’re coordinating with the government to buy and distribute much needed medical items to hospitals in Herat, on the border with Iran.

The health infrastructure in Niger, one of the planet’s poorest countries, is also receiving badly needed supplies such as gloves and masks. Our team in the west African country is extending its support to the communities we serve by offering telephone advice and information on good hygiene and social distancing wherever possible.

Islamic Relief Pakistan is also hitting the phones to advise our project beneficiaries on keeping safe, and gearing up to provide medical items and equipment to the National Disaster Management Authority.

In Yemen, we’ve given 600 people in quarantine centres ready to eat meals and hygiene kits and begun a public awareness programme that will reach 340,000 families.

Stopping coronavirus in its tracks

Guided by our experience of the Ebola response, we’re issuing information materials on safe religious practice, outlining the religious imperative of stopping the spread of coronavirus through steps like suspending communal worship in high-risk areas.

Islamic Relief is determined to do all we can to assist the fight against COVID-19, aiming to respond in every country in which we have a field office or long-term partner office.

Vulnerable communities need your help, now more than ever. Be there for them during this pandemic: donate to our Coronavirus Appeal now.