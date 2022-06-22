Islamic Relief responds to deadly Afghanistan earthquake as hundreds killed

Wednesday June 22, 2022

Islamic Relief is sending emergency aid to areas affected by today's devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan this morning, killing at least 920 people -- although the death toll is likely to rise over the coming days. Homes have been completely destroyed and families are believed to be trapped under the rubble, with hundreds of people injured. Many people were asleep when the earthquake struck. Other critical infrastructure such as roads and power supplies have also been badly damaged.

An Islamic Relief response team is heading to Paktika province, the worst affected area, and will initially provide food aid and cash so that people can buy supplies. Emergency shelter is also needed for people who have lost their homes. The worst affected areas are remote rural communities, many of which are hard to reach.

Mohammad Golam Sorwar, Islamic Relief's Head of Programmes in Afghanistan, said:

"We are hearing horrifying reports of entire homes destroyed and people crushed as buildings crumbled around them. Our teams are thankfully safe and are now mobilising to get aid to affected communities as quickly as possible.

Afghanistan is already suffering a massive humanitarian crisis, with most Afghans now living in poverty and facing an enormous struggle to feed their families. Humanitarian agencies are overstretched trying to support people and many people are surviving on just a few bits of bread and rice each day. Now this disaster will make it even harder for them, and they urgently need support."

