Islamic Relief continues support to families affected by Afghanistan crisis

Thousands of vulnerable people in Afghanistan receive urgently needed food packages, hygiene kits and access to clean water from Islamic Relief.

Afghanistan is suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis amid drought, conflict and political change. The Covid-19 pandemic has also caused devastation in the country and there are now fears of an economic crisis as 23 million people have lost their livelihoods and conditions continue to deteriorate.

There is a major food shortage across the country, and many do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Islamic Relief have been distributing food packages to those affected. We plan to reach 11,000 of the most vulnerable families across 6 provinces, including Kabul and Nangarhar.

The distributions began on 15 November and are expected to continue in the coming days. Alongside food packages, Islamic Relief are distributing 800 hygiene kits containing soap, shampoo, toothpaste, washcloths etc., 800 water storage kits. We are also providing essential kits containing blankets, bedding, cooking items and more to 600 families.

Islamic Relief has been a lifeline for the people of Afghanistan since 1999, providing emergency relief and long-term development.

We need your support to continue our vital work in the country. Please donate to our Afghanistan appeal now.