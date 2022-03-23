IsDB and OIC Sign Charter to Establish the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF)

Islamabad, Pakistan, March 21, 2022 – The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation H.E Hissein Ibrahim Taha and the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group President, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, signed today, in Islamabad, the establishing charter of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, on the sidelines of the ongoing 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

This signing ceremony is an important milestone on the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, as requested by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, during its 17th Extraordinary session held on December 19, 2021, in Islamabad.

Dr. Al Jasser underscored the Islamic Development Bank's readiness and commitment to operationalizing the fund and its endeavor to work closely with all our partners and the international community, to fully coordinate and synchronize all efforts under the Fund. In this regard, he stated that the Bank has undertaken all necessary measures to finalize the process of establishing and operationalizing the Fund including the signing of its Charter and opening a Bank account to receive contributions.

The President further appealed for the generous support from all countries, international, regional, and bilateral organizations, private sector, philanthropists to announce their pledges to the fund.

Dr Al Jasser noted that with majority of the Afghanistan’s population residing in rural areas undertaking various activities such as farming and agriculture, the Fund will be tailored to enhance food security, supporting Small and Medium Enterprises to create local employment opportunities, ensuring access to quality Education (especially for females), Women and Youth Empowerment, and Rural Electrification.

Background:

The Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), in its 344th meeting, virtually held on 13th February, under the chairmanship of IsDB President, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, approved the establishment and operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) as a trust fund to be administered by the IsDB. The OIC Foreign Ministers entrusted IsDB to establish and operationalize the AHTF to serve as a vehicle to channel humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan.

For more information, please contact

Abdikadir Abdi

IsDB Regional Press Officer in Jeddah,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: ababdi@isdb.org