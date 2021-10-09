IRCS sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

TEHRAN/KABUL, 5 October 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent ‎‎Society (IRCS) sent a food consignment to Afghanistan to respond to the ‎food ‎crisis in the country.‎

The consignment contains 50 tons of food items, including various dry foods such as sugar, canned food, rice.

“The people of Afghanistan are in a difficult situation to provide food,” said Dr Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General. “It was decided that the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent Society, would send food consignment to Kabul.”

The Iranian Red Crescent will continue its humanitarian aid to Afghan Red Crescent in order to enable them to cope with the current situation in Afghanistan.

After the recent unrests in Afghanistan, the Iranian Red Crescent accommodated Afghan refugees in makeshift border camps and provided them with food.