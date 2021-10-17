IRCS Sends 2nd Aid Shipment to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, KABUL, 16 October 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent its second aid shipment to Afghanistan to feed the people of Kunduz Province.

This 10-ton consignment entailed rice, sugar, grains, canned food and a number of blankets and was delivered to Afghan Red Crescent on Friday, October 15.

The Iranian Red Crescent had sent a 50-ton shipment to Afghanistan on October 5.

A suicide bomb attack in Kunduz on October 8, killed over 150 people and wounded at least 200.