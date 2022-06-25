IRCS Responds to Afghanistan earthquake

KABUL (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society sent its first ‎humanitarian ‎shipment to Afghanistan, including 1,050 food parcels, ‎‎1,000 tents and 2,000 ‎moquette to support the quake-affected people. ‎

The Society also dispatched an 18-member team of experienced relief workers along with the cargo.

This air cargo was sent to Afghanistan on Thursday morning.‎

The Iranian Red Crescent prepared the humanitarian shipment after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern areas of ‎Afghanistan on Wednesday, June 21, killing 1,500 people‏.‏

After sending a humanitarian shipment to Afghanistan, the Iranian Red Crescent announced that people could deposit their cash contributions to the IRCS’ bank accounts or to use payment code to support the quake-affected families in Afghanistan.