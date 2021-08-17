IRC launches $10 million appeal for emergency funding in Afghanistan

New York, NY, August 17, 2021 — In response to the latest situation in Afghanistan, Bob Kitchen, IRC Vice President for Emerencies, said,

"The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to rapidly deteriorate as the situation in Kabul and the future of the country remains uncertain. The IRC is committed to staying and delivering urgent humanitarian aid. Without immediate action, 2021 will be the deadliest year of conflict for Afghans in over a decade. The severity of the situation brings new urgency to ensure all Afghans in need of aid can be reached --- and yet the humanitarian response remains just 38% funded. It is vital that the international community recognize their duty to step up their support.

"The IRC is working to raise $10 million to ensure our teams can continue to deliver lifesaving aid across Afghanistan. This situation cannot go ignored. World leaders must show solidarity with the Afghan people and humanitarian organisations who are committed to serving them by scaling up funding and using their diplomatic muscle to ensure aid workers can continue to access communities in need."

To make a donation to the IRC's emergency response in Afghanistan, click here.