IOM Operational Highlights in Afghanistan and Neighbouring Countries (August 2021 - August 2022)

INTRODUCTION

A year after the regime change of August 2021, an estimated 59%, or 24.4 million people, present increasingly urgent humanitarian needs, their day-to-day lives dependent on international aid and emergency support. UN data and analysis demonstrates that nearly all Afghans have plunged into poverty and the country now faces the real risk of systemic collapse and humanitarian catastrophe. This is largely driven by escalating food insecurity, dangerous levels of malnutrition, severely constrained livelihoods opportunities, as well as conflict-driven displacement and complex protection needs. Results from the 2022 Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework indicate that all 34 provinces of Afghanistan are in severe or critical need, with 82 per cent of all provinces considered to have critical multisectoral needs. Basic service delivery has been badly impacted and critical development programmes are suspended. These increasingly harsh realities are against a backdrop of ongoing economic shocks that have led to significant drops in income, shrinking remittance flows contrasting with surging prices for food and other commodities.

Amidst this complex, multi-dimensional crisis, and in line with IOM’s commitment to support the most vulnerable and leave no one behind, the Organization continues to address humanitarian needs and reduce protection risks for people on the move while working towards mitigating the impact of ongoing and new crisis events like the major earthquake that struck on 22 June. Beyond saving lives and livelihoods, the organization strives to enable communities to transition and recover on a path towards sustainable development in line with the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus and IOM’s own Progressive Resolution of Displacement framework.

Over the past 12 months, IOM has provided assistance to more than 1,300,000 Afghans, including access to protection, water, hygiene, health services and basic daily needs through the distribution of food, temporary shelter and other essentials. In parallel, IOM has also scaled-up its operational capacities and response in neighbouring countries in order to mitigate the impacts of the crisis in the region and support governments and host communities to achieve socio-economic recovery and inclusive sustainable development. Shelter capacities have been drastically expanded, reaching almost 1 out of 2 Afghans in need, while Health interventions grew over a larger area, from 4 provinces before August 2021 to 13 as of August 2022. A new WASH program was also launched to contribute to better access to water in regions severely affected by years of droughts.

In Afghanistan, IOM’s country office has scaled-up its staffing capacity by 30% including by doubling the presence of international staff in the country, and with recruitments ongoing to a total number of 876 staff (including 66 international staff), from 597 prior to the crisis. Procurement operations funding in the country have grown significantly to respond to the complex needs of the crisis, from $22M to $65M USD.

Beyond Afghanistan, IOM adapted its pre-existing operational capacity to provide support to population affected by the Afghanistan crisis, including cash-based interventions in Central Asia and Pakistan, food distribution for refugees in Tajikistan and enhanced access to direct assistance for Afghans in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Because of the current economic crisis hitting Afghanistan combined with the political and security instability as well as the environmental disasters regularly affecting the most vulnerable parts of the population, humanitarian needs continue to grow, and development gains have been halted, thus calling for enhanced support from the international community. Nearly a year after the start of the crisis, IOM’s Comprehensive Action Plan to 2024 is only funded at 34%, for the most part in Afghanistan and under strategic objective 1 (“Strengthen preparedness capacity and respond to humanitarian and protection needs to save lives”), in response to the most fundamental humanitarian needs. IOM is urgently seeking additional funding for recovery programming inside Afghanistan in light of the continual degradation of living conditions associated with a rise in the cost of living, the implications of the Ukraine conflict on imported food items and fuel, a major rise in unemployment and an intensification of climate change. The progress made in support of the Afghan population must be amplified in the coming months and ahead of the winter season, through the continuation of life-saving humanitarian engagement but also greater investment in durable solutions.

IOM’s operations are conducted in line and complementarity with the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Afghanistan, the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) as well as the UN’s Transitional Engagement Framework (TEF).