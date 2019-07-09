IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme Weekly Report (19 - 25 June 2019)

Natural Disaster Weekly Highlights

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Baghlan:

Total number of families verified: 238

Total number of families assisted: 211

Ongoing and Planned distribution: 27

As per the initial report, 100 families were reportedly affected in Baghlan Jadid, Banu, Pule Hesar and Gozargah Noor districts on 04 June. A joint teams consisting of IOM, Acted, WFP, AKAH, DoRR, ACTED, DACCAR, DRRD and ANDMA initiated the assessment of the reported families. 211 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance.

ACTED distributed Cash for food, UNICEF distributed NFIs, DACCAR distributed wash packages and ANDMA distributed tents to 110 completely destroyed houses.

In the separate incident; due to collapse of Ajmir lake, 70 families were reportedly affected in Baghlan Jadid. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, ACTED DoRR and Water management conducted assessment of the affected families on 25 June, 27 families (21 houses completely destroyed and 6 severely damaged) were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute blankets, family modules and emergency shelter while WFP will cover food needs of the affected families .

Kunar:

As per the initial report due to heavy rainfall, 17 families were affected in Asad Abad, Khas Kunar and Shegal districts on 25 May. A joint team consisted of ANDMA, WFP, RRD,

IMC and ARCs initiate the assessment of the affected families on 27 May. 69 families were identify eligible for humanitarian assistance. ARCs and ANDMA distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Khost:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, six families were reportedly affected by wind storm in Sabari district on 22 Jun. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, ARCS,

DAIL and DoRR initiate assessment of the affected area, the findings is not yet known.