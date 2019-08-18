IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (31 July - 06 August 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Laghman:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 10 families were reportedly affected by flash flood on 27 July in Alingar district. In addition; three irrigation canals and 50 jeribs of agriculture land was also impacted. A joint team consisting of RRD, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment of the affected area. 17 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. RRD will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.

Paktia:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 45 families were reportedly affected by flood in Gardiz and Ahmad Abad districts on 29 July. A joint team consisting of IOM, CARE, PIN, IRC and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected families and identified 30 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. PIN will distribute NFIs and multi-purpose cash to the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Faryab:

As per initial report from DoRR, 780 families were displaced due to conflict from Qorghan, Qaramqul, Dawlatabad, Pashton Kot, Khoja Sabzposh and Belcheraqh districts to provincial center and Andkhoi district in the month of July, A joint team consisting of DACCAR, WFP, District Focal point, DoRR, Acted and SCI conducted assessment of displaced families. 303 families were found displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance. WFP will distribute food items, DACCAR will distribute hygiene and wash kits, ACTED will distribute cash for NFIs on 8th of August.

Takhar:

DoRR reported displacement of 1,000 families from remote villages of Eshkamish district due to military operation on 04 August. The families are displaced to Eshkamish district center. Four inter-agency assessment teams consisting of ACTED, DACCAR, SFL, DORR, ANDMA, IDS and ARCS is mobilized on 5 August to verify and assess needs of the displaced families. The assessment is on-going

Ghor:

As per the initial report obtained from DoRR, 120 families were displaced from Dolinah, Charsada, Pasaband and Sharak districts to different villages of Cheghchran city. A joint assessment team consisting of DoRR, AAH, NPO/RRAA (WFP PAT) and ARAA (UNHCR IP) conducted assessment between 14-27 July. 47 families were found displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance. WFP distributed food items while UNHCR will distribute NFIs.

Kandahar:

As per the initial report from DoRR; 54 families were displaced due to conflict from various villages of Spin Boldak district to district center. A joint assessment team initiated assessment of displaced families. 51 families were found displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance. SCI will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of displaced families.

Urozgan:

As per the initial report from DoRR; 222 families were displaced from various villages of Trinkot district to district center. A joint team initiated assessment of displaced families and identified 97 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. UNICEF will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food need of the displaced families.

Zabul:

DoRR reported displacement of families due to conflict from Arghandab, Daychopan, Mizan, Shahjoy, Shinkay, Nowbahar and Kakar districts to provincial center. joint assessment team conduct assessment of displaced families. 46 families were found displaced eligible for humanitarian assistance. WFP will distribute food items and UNHCR will distribute NFIs and hygiene kits.

Badakhshan:

1,220 conflict IDP petitions were received by DoRR, the families were displaced from Kunduz, Takhar provinces and Arghanjkha, Yaftal, Jurm, Yamgan districts of Badakhshan to Faizabad on 28 July. A joint assessment team consisting of ACTED-WFP, IDS, DoRR-AKAH and NAC initiated assessment of the displaced families. So far; 146 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment of the remining families are on-going.

Ghazni:

DoRR reported displacement of families due to conflict from Dihyak, Khawaja Omari districts to provincial center. A joint teams consisting of DACAR, DRC, DoRR, WSTA,CARE, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment on 28 July. 78 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. DRC will distribute cash for food and NFIs while DACAAR will covering Hygiene and WASH needs.

Kunar:

DoRR reported displacement of 36 families due to AGEs/ISK threats from various districts to provincial center. A joint team consisting of IMC, WFP, WAW, DACCAR & DoRR initiated assessment of the displaced families while the assessment is on-going

Nangarhar:

As per the initial report obtained from DoRR, 489 families were displaced due to conflict from Sherzad and Khogyani districts currently residing in Chamatala district. ARCs initiated assessment of displaced families and has so far identified 150 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. UNICEF and WFP have committed to distribute NFIs and Food items.

Laghman:

As per the initial report from DoRR, 70 families were displaced from different district to provincial center due to conflict, A joint team consisting of IMC, WFP and DoRR initiate assessment of displaced families. 13 families were identified displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC will distribute cash for NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the displaced families.