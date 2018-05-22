IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (31 January - 06 February 2018)

Submission Date: 06 February 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 31 January to 06 February 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

On Wednesday 31 January (11:07am) a 6.1M earthquake recoreded in Afghanistan that was also experienced in capital. The earthquake's epicenter was northeast Afghanistan, about 35 kilometers south of Jurm district of Badakhshan province in the Hindu Kush region, with a depth of 191.2 kilometers. The tremors was felt in capital Kabul and Badakhshan, Parwan, Panjsher, Kunar, Nangarhar, Balkh, Samangan, Baghlan, Konduz, Takhar, Paktia, Khost and Ghazni provinces.

The earthquake didn't had a significant impact however, as per the report obtained from ANDMA, 13 families were reportedly affected in six districts (Khas Kunar, Asad Abad Asmar, Dangam, Shigal, Chapadara, Dara Peach) of Kunar province. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM,ARCs, IMC, RRD, ANDMA and PU-AMI conduct assessment on 05 February, only two families where found eligible for humanitarian assistance in Khas Kunar district while the assessment the remining districts are on going.

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR):

Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM):

In consultation with provincial ANDMAs, DORRDs and water management departments, a list of 41 potential communities for CBDRM activities are identified. Community assessment will be conducted to identify 16 most vulnerable and disaster province communities for implementation of CBDRM. CBDRM activities includes two weeks training work-shop for the community members that enables them learn DRR concepts, conduct participatory risk assessment, develop participatory disaster management plan for the community and establish community disaster management committee. Following the first round of CBDRM training, the second round will focus on early warning, search and rescue and first aid training as well provision of these equipment and tool to the community to enable them be prepared for any natural disaster event. The community site assessment in the proposed community will be conducted in February.

National Disaster Management Information System (NDMIS):

In consultation with provincial ANDMAs, a list of 15 provinces for activation of NDMIS in ANDMA‘s provincial offices is prepared. The list will be shared with ANDMA HQ and following their endorsement, a needs assessment will be conducted in 15 provinces on the basis of which necessary IT equipment and tools including internet services will be procured and installed. An end user training on NDMIS, three level (basic, intermediate and advance) IT and computer trainings will be will be conducted for all selected provincial ANDMAs. The list of the proposed provinces for activation of NDMIS is endorsed by ANDMA HQ and soon capacity needs assessment will be initiated in the proposed provinces. The provincial ANDMAs in Parwan, Kapisa, Panjsher, Wardak, Logar, Samangan, Kandahar, Zabul, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Badkhshan will be targeted for activation of NDMIS activation.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committed that will be referred to OCHA following verification.

Nangrahar:

As per initial report, 23 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA are conducting assessment to verify the families.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA, 116 families were reportedly displaced from Alingar and 31 families displaced from Nangrahar-Khugyani district to Mehterlam city.

A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, WFP and DoRR have initiated assessment expected to complete next week.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 3,139 Families have been assessed of which 881 families verified for assistance. 254 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. So far; 1,146 families were assessed of which 354 families have been verified in need of assistance. Assessment is on-going for the remaining families.

Takhar:

Reportedly 984 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 878 families have been assessed of which 353 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

1,076 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 1,617 families assessed of which 502 families have been verified in need of assistance. So far; 201 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.