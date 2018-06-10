IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (30 May - 05 June 2018)

Natural Disaster Monthly Highlights for May: 01 May to 31 May 2018

• 20 provinces affected by flood, earthquake, landslide and dry spell

• 30 natural disaster incidents recorded, reportedly over 8,000 families were affected

• 138 joint rapid assessments conducted by IOM, ANDMA and other partners

• So far; 6,757 families (46,947 individuals) verified in need of humanitarian assistance (NFI, ES and food items)

• So far; IOM distributed relief assistance to over 4,536 families (31,752 individuals) affected flood, earthquake, landslide drought affected/displaced families

Natural Disasters Update:

Takhar:

480 families were reportedly affected by flood on 13 May in Chal district. A joint assessment team consisting of CONCERN and ANDMA conduct assessment on 15 May and identify 86 families in need of humanitarian assistance. Mission east distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

The assessment of flood affected families in Khwaja Bahawaddin district is concluded, the finding indicates that the flood impacted only agricultural land while no house was found damaged by the flood. The assessment of earthquake affected families in Farkhar and Warsaj districts is completed, the joint assessment team found 44 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.

Baghlan:

Reportedly 170 families affected and five persons were killed by flood in Khuja alwan, Nahren, Deh Salah, Pule Khumri and Jelga districts on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD, FOCUS and WFP initiated assessment. 492 families verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs to 111 affected families and family tents to 61 families, UNICEF will distribute NFIs to 380 families, FOCUS will distribute family tents to 134 families, DRRD/ANDMA will distribute family tents to 64 Families and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families on 06 Jun 2018.

Kunduz:

As per the initial report; 250 families were affected by flood in Emam Sahib district on 17 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ACTED and ANDMA initiated assess ment in the affected areas on 20 May. 83 families are found eligible and in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and family tents, ACTED distributed multipurpose cash and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Badakhshan:

485 families were reportedly affected by earthquake in Yaftal, Argo, Teshkan, Tagab, Baharak, Arghanjkha, Shudada and Jurm districts on 9 May. A joint assessment team con sisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, Afghan Aid, ARCs, FOCUS and district authorities initiated assessment on 10 May. 44 families were verified in Yaftal district while 142 families were identify by ARCS in in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Baharak, Kishim, Jurm and Shahada districts. IOM distributed NFIs to 44 families in Yaftal district and nine families in Ba harak districts while ARCS and UNICEF covered NFI needs and ANDMA distributed food items to 134 families in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Jurm and Shahada districts. 44 additional families were identified in Baharak and Tagab districts in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs of the affected fami lies on 02 Jun 2018.

In a separate incident reported by ANDMA, 210 families were reportedly affected by flood in Baharak, Yaftal Bala, Argo and Yaftal payan districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM and ANDMA initiated assessment. So far; 18 families were identified in Argo district, 16 families in Raghistan district, 24 families in Yawan district while the assessment of affected families in Yaftal Bala district is pending due to road closer. Afghan Aid distributed NFIs to 18 families of Argo district while ANDMA covered food needs. CONCERN distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families in Raghistan and Yawan districts.

Due to flooding on 26 May, 200 families were reportedly affected in Faizabad city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment on 27 May 2018, 34 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families, while the assess ment of the second joint team is on-going.

Samangan:

30 families were reportedly affected by flood in Hazrat Sultan, Khuram Sarbagh and Aibak districts on 17 May 2018. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, Afghanaid, DRRD and ARCS conducted assessment on 24 May, 125 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance. UNICEF distributed NFIs to 55 families, Afghan Aid distrib uted NFIs to 70 families and ANDMA covered Food needs of the affected families.

Badghis:

On 12 May, around 2,600 families were reportedly affected by flood in Moqur district. A Joint assessment team consisting of WVI, WFP IP and UNICEF IPs and ARCS conduct assessment on 15 May that have verified 3,163 families in need of humanitarian assistance. WFP distributed food items of all the affected families. ARCS will cover NFIs and tents of 200 families. UNICEF will distribute NFIs to the 2,963 families. WV will distribute 756 hygiene kits and 455 water kits. UNICEF and WV will coordinate to fill the gap of hygiene kits. 544 tents is the gap at the moment.

Bamyan:

50 families were reportedly affected by flood in Kahmard district on 19 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, DAIL, RRD and PG initiated assessment on 20 May; 49 families were verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families.

In a separate incident on 26 May, 110 families were reportedly affected by flood in Sayghan and Yakawlang districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs initiated assessment on 28 May, the flood only impacted agricultural land, irrigation canals, water intake, road and livestock's while the team didn't found any house damaged by flood.

Nooristan:

A joint assessment team consisting of IMC, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment of flood affected families in Wama district on 15 May. Nine families were found in Wama district and 34 families in Parun district in need of humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs and family tents while WFP covered food needs of the affected families.