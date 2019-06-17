17 Jun 2019

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (29 May - 11 June 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 11 Jun 2019
Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Ghor:
Total number of families verified: 69
Total number of families assisted: 69

Ongoing and Planned distribution:
As per initial report obtained from ANDMA; 350 families were reportedly affected by flood in Ferooz Koh district on 30 May. A joint team consisting of WFP, ARCS, ANDMA, ACF, PG Representative, Afghan Aid, HRBG and DRRD conducted assessment of the affected families. 69 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. UNICEF and ARCS distributed NFIs and AAH and ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families.

Badakhshan:

Total number of families verified: 35
Total number of families assisted: 35

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 115 families were reportedly affected by Flood in Now Aabad Taqcha dara and Alqajar villages of Argo district on 02 June. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, ACTED verified 35 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA distributed family tents and food items.
In a separate incident, ANDMA reported flood incident in Argo, Yaftal, Tagab, Jurm, Kishim and Baharak districts on 5 June. A Joint team consisting of ANDMA, IOM, WFP (IDS)-ACTED and Afghan Aid conducted the assessment on 10 June. No family was found affected however only agriculture land, water canals roads were impacted.

Takhar:

20 families were reportedly affected and agricultural land were destroyed in Kalafgan and Chal districts of Takhar province. A joint team consisting of IOM conducted the assessment of affected families. 18 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, response is being coordinated.

