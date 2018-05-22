IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (28 March - 03 April 2018)

Submission Date: 04 April 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 28 March to 03 April 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Bamyan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, a family was reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Khwaja Roshnai village on 25 March. IOM and ANDMA conducted assessment on 27 March, recommending family tent, NFI and food item. IOM distributed a family, emergency shelter, solar, blanket modules and family tents while food and cash assistance was provided by by ANDMA.

Paktia:

11 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Gardiz and Zadran districts on 22 March. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, IRC, ANDMA and ARCs conducted assessment on 25 March, 11 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family, blanket, emergency shelter, solar modules and Family tent to the affected families on 28 March while ANDMA distributed food items and cash assistance to support the family repair their damaged houses.

Paktika:

As a result of flood on 21 March, 10 families were reportedly affected and three persons sustained injuries in Jani Khail district. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs conduct assessment on 26 March, eight families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family, blanket, emergency shelter and solar modules while ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families.

In a separate incident, two families were reportedly affected and four persons sustained injuries as a result of thunder lightening in Omna district on 21 March,. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs conduct assessment on 27 March, two families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family, blanket, emergency shelter and solar modules while ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR have received 665 petitions from Dangam districts claiming to be displaced by cross border shelling and in need of humanitarian assistance. The families have reportedly been displaced from Dangam bordering areas and currently residing in Dandam center, Asmar, Shegal and Asadabad districts. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment, IOM DTM staff is also taking part in the assessment. So far; 364 families have been verified and eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going. PU-AMI has distributed cash assistance to 150 families while the distribution for the rest is ongoing. ANDMA delivered 348 small food packages to Dangam of which over 100 families have already received assistance from ANDMA’s while the distribution of food packages by ANDMA is in progress for rest of the families. ARCs will also provide response to 42 families which will be distributed next week.

Nangrahar:

OCHA received a petition from DoRR on 01 April indicating 92 families reportedly displaced from various districts (Chaprehar, Achin, Pachir Agam and Kunar-Dangam) due to Intimidation and threats by AGEs, the petition will be screened followed by formation of joint assessment team to verify the needs.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

5,095 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah district. The families were displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. 5,095 families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance that were assisted by NRC and ACTED by cash, DACAAR distributed hygiene, WFP distributed food while NHCR and SCI distributed NFIs to all verified families and the caseload is closed.

Takhar:

Reportedly 3,008 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 2,336 families have been assessed of which 845 families have been verified for assistance. All the verified families received assistance; WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs and the caseload is closed.

Faryab:

3,653 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. The families were assessed of which 1,541 families verified in need of assistance. 1,053 families have received humanitarian assistance; ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP covered the food needs.