IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (28 February - 06 March 2018)

Submission Date: 07 March 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 28 February to 06 March 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Herat:

As per the initial report, 57 families were reportedly affected by flood in Karukh and Pashton Zarghon districts on 26 February. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment on 27 February in the mentioned districts. 26 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed family, Blanket and Solar module to the affected families while WFP will cover the food need of the affected families.

Kandahar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 150 families were reportedly affected by flood in PD9, PD13, PD12, PD1, PD8 of Kandahar city on 26 February. Joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, HAPA, APA, Save the Children, DoRR, ANDMA and NRC initiated assessment in the affected locations. 101 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed family tent and family, blanket, emergency shelter module to the affected families, SCI distribute hygiene kits and winter Kits while WFP cover Food need of 70 families.

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA , 10 families were reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Shinwari district (Makuni valley) on 14 February. Due to security concerns a team was established from district authority and conduct assessment in the affected area, 10 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, ANDMA distributed NFI and cover food need of the affected families.

Farah:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, Two families were reportedly affected by food in Farah city on 01 March. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, WFP, DRC conduct assessment on the affected area, 31 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, DRC distribute cash for health, fuel, transportation and shelter to 31 affected families, WFP distribute food items and UNICEF provide NFIs and hygiene kits to 31 families.

Ghor:

As per the initial report obtained from Lal Wa Sar Jangal district authority, One family was reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Lal Wa Sar Jangal district on 05 March, A Joint assessment team consisting of district authority and IAM will initiate the assessment on 07 March.

Badghis:

As per the initial report by ANDMA un incident was recorded in Qadis district, No families were affected by this incident only seven passenger of a vehicle were killed due to caught of their vehicle in the flash flood.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committee of which 253 petitions were screened and referred to joint assessment team. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment on 18 February. So far; 33 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report, 302 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA initiated assessment. 50 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from DoRR, due to recent military operation in Alingar district, around 600 families were reported displaced to Mehtalam. An OCT meeting was held on 20 February to coordinate joint assessment and response. A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, NRC, ANDMA, WFP and DORR initiated assessment. So far; 200 Families found eligible for humanitarian assistance.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 5,094 Families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance. 347 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. 1,813 families were assessed of which 576 families have been verified in need of assistance. NRC, ACTED, UNHCER, SCI, ARCS will distribute humanitarian assistance to these affected families

Takhar:

Reportedly 2,068 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 2042 families have been assessed of which 768 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

2,741 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 2,741 families assessed of which 1,142 families have been verified in need of assistance. 1142 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.