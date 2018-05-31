IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (23 - 29 May 2018)

Natural Disasters Update:

Takhar:

480 families were reportedly affected by flood on 13 May in Chal district. A joint assessment team consisting of CONCERN and ANDMA conduct assessment on 15 May and identify 277 families in need of humanitarian assistance. Mission east committed to cover NFI needs whiel ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

The assessment of flood affected families in in Khwaja Bahawaddin district is concluded, the finding indicates the flood impacted agricultural land while no house was impacted by the flood. The assessment in Farkhar district is on-going and expected to complete by end of this week.

In the separate landslide incident in Rustaq district on 17 May, 50 families were reportedly affected. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, CONCERN, DG conduct assessment and identify 26 families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family modules, blankets, solar lanterns and family tent to affected families while food needs were covered by ANDMA.

Kunduz:

As per the initial report; 250 families were affected by flood in Emam Sahib district on 17 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ACTED and ANDMA initiated assessment in the affected areas on 20 May. 83 families are found eligible and in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and family tents, ACTED will distribute multi-purpose cash and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.

Baghlan:

Reportedly 170 families affected and five persons were killed by flood in Khuja alwan, Nahren, Deh Salah, Pule Khumri and Jelga districts on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD, FOCUS and WFP initiated assessment So far; 388 families verified in need of humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going in Julga district that will follow coordination of assistance.

Badakhshan:

485 families were reportedly affected by earthquake in Yaftal, Argo, Teshkan, Tagab, Baharak, Arghanjkha, Shudada and Jurm districts on 9 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, Afghan Aid, ARCs, FOCUS and district authorities initiated assessment on 10 May. 44 families were verified in Yaftal district while 142 families were identify by ARCS in in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Baharak, Kishim, Jurm and Shahada districts. IOM distributed NFIs to 44 families in Yaftal district and nine families in Baharak districts while ARCS and UNICEF covered NFI needs and ANDMA distributed food items to 134 families in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Jurm and Shahada districts. 44 additional families were identified in Baharak and Tagab districts in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

In the separate incident reported by ANDMA, 210 families were reportedly affected by flood in Baharak, Yaftal Bala, Argo and Yaftal payan districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM and ANDMA initiated assessment. So far; 18 families were identified in Argo district, 16 families in Raghistan district, 24 families in Yawan district while the assessment of affected families in Yaftal Bala district is pending due to road closer. Afghan Aid distributed NFIs to 18 families of Argo district while ANDMA covered food needs. CONCERN will distribute NFIs and ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families in Raghistan and Yawan districts.

In the addition, as reported by ANDMA, an unknown number of families were affected by flood in Faizabad on 20 May 2018. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM,

ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment 21 May, 68 families were verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family modules and blankets modules while food needs of the affected families were covered by ANDMA.

In a separate incident on 26 May, 200 families were reportedly affected by flood in Faizabad city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment on 27 May 2018. So far 38 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Samangan:

30 families were reportedly affected by flood in Hazrat Sultan, Khuram Sarbagh and Aibak districts on 17 May 2018. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, Afghanaid,

DRRD and ARCS conducted assessment on 24 May, 125 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance. UNICEF will distributed NFIs while WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.