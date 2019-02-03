IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (23 - 29 January 2019)

Natural Disasters Update

Drought IDP Overview

Herat

Per the profiling and mapping conducting by DRC, NRC, UNHCR and IOM in designated settlements and on-going response so far; following is the updated figure of the displaced families in 10 settlements;

29,489 families verified through profiling by site management agencies in 10 settlements;

18,521 families have received NFIs and 17,618 families have received emergency shelter from IOM, UNHCR, IFRC, DRC, IRC and NRC. From the assisted families 5,262 families have received NFIs and plastic sheeting from in-kind assistance of USAID/OFDA in Herat province. below is the details of interventions by partners;

DRC distributed tents to 533 families and winterization support to 253 families in clinic and Shaidayee sites IOM concluded selection for 1,141 families for winterization in Kahdistan area, 600 families already received assistance CoAR has completed distribution of 1,742 tents and beneficiary selection for winterization support is on going NCRO completed distribution of tents, cash for NFI and winterization to IDPs from the AHF allocation UNHCR has completed provision of full package winterization assistance to 4,760 families in Ghor, Herat and Badghis 1,122 NFIs and 297 ES is committed to be distributed by UNICEF, NRC, CRDSA, DRC and MoRRD.

Following the distribution of committed relief items by agencies, there will be gap of 9,846 NFIs and 11,574 Emergency Shelter.

The government allocated three sites for relocation of the IDPs (Shahrakh-e-Sabz= 2,000 families, Sang Targhgak= 2,640 families, Robat Sorkh = 4,500 families). 484 families already relocated to Shahrak-e-Sabz who were relocated from Urdu Bagh and Pohantoon Karezak sites managed by IOM and UNHCR. Of 484 families relocated to zone A, 236 families received family tents in the new location while the rest had their tents from previous distributions.

An initial assessment is conducted in Sang Targhgak and Robat Sorkh sites that indicated both sites are reasonable that can accommodate approx. 7,000 families. The site management taskforce has developed relocation plan for the remaining sites indicating the existing capacities including the gap on the preparation/development of the sites. The relocation will take place in phases and during the phase II; the families will be relocated to the remaining zone (B-E) following earthwork and preparations. During the DiREC meeting, MoRR is tasked to carry earthwork and site preparation activities which has not yet commenced. There are also reports of warning from the landlord for evicting the IDPs and have asked around 634 IDP families in Sattar Abad, Faiz Abad, Muslim Abad to leave the occupied land, HLP taskforce, protection cluster and SMTF is working with DoRR to convince the landlord for extending their stay until the remaining zones in new site is ready for relocation.

IOM Afghanistan's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team initiated monitoring and registering inflows of newly arriving IDPs in Herat as of 09 September. Following are key findings from flow monitoring starting 09 September to 18 January 2019 During the last week (20-26 Jan) 191 new IDP families (1037 individuals) were registered in Herat.

The total IDPs registered by DTM, as of 25 January 2019, is 7,364 families (34,829 individuals).