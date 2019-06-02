IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (22 - 28 May 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Kabul:

Total number of families verified: 190

Total number of families assisted:

Ongoing and Planned distribution: 190

As per initial report from ANDMA, over 300 families were reportedly affected by flood in PD-07, PD-08, PD-15 and PD-16 on 24 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, DRC, DACAAR, UNICEF, Save the Children, ANDMA and PDs representative conducted assessment of the affected families on 26 May. 190 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute family module and blankets, WFP will distribute food items and DACAAR will distribute hygiene kits to 68 families affected in PD-08, PD-15 and PD-16 while ANDMA will cover NFIs and food needs of 122 families verified by ANDMA in PD-07.

Bamyan:

Total number of families verified: 14

Total number of families assisted: 14

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 30 families were reportedly affected by flood in Bamyan center, Shibar and Waras districts on 24 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and provincial governor representative conducted assessment of the affected families on 25 May. 14 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance in Bamyan center and Shibar district. IOM distributed NFIs, ARCs distributed family tent while the assessment is on-going in Waras district.

Daikundi:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 15 families were reportedly affected by flood in Miramoor district on 24 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and provincial governor representative initiate assessment of the affected families on 26 May. The assessment report will be share when the team returns to Daikundi.

Ghor:

As per the initial report around 30 families were reportedly affected by flash flood in Feeroz Koh district on 22 May 2019. A joint team consisting of ACF, WFP,RRD, ARCS and ANDMA conducted assessment of affected families, 32 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. AAH/ ACF will distribute cash for food to 18 families,

UNICEF will distribute NFIs and ANDMA will covered food need of the remaining families.

Herat:

Total number of families verified: 155

Total number of families assisted: 155

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 72 families were reportedly affected by flood in Obe district on 22 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, ARCS and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected families on 23 May. 155 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs, UNICEF distributed hygiene kits, DRRD distributed 72 tents and blankets while food needs of the affected families are referred to WFP.

In separate incident, 10 families reportedly affected by flash flood in Kohsan district on 24 May 2019. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, DACAAR, ANDMA and district authorities conducted assessment of affected families, four families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. OXFAM will distribute cash for NFIs, food and shelter to the affected families while DACAAR will distribute hygiene kits.

Paktia:

Total number of families verified: 29

Total number of families assisted: 29

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 10 families were reportedly affected by flood in Gerdiz on 22 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, DAIL and PDMC member conducted assessment of the affected families on 23 May. 29 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families

Ghazni:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 37 families were reportedly affected by flood in Ghazni center, Jaghatu, Khwaja, Umari, Ajiristan, Giro, Andar and Deh yak districts on 23 May. Due to security concerns the assessment is still pending.

Kunar:

As per the initial report due to heavy rainfall, 17 families were reportedly affected Asad Abad, Khas Kunar and Shegal districts on 25 May. A join team consisted of ANDMA,

WFP, RRD, IMC and ARCs initiate the assessment of the affected families on 27 May. Assessment report will be disseminated one the assessment team returns.

Baghlan:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 61 families were reportedly affected by flood in Dehsala, Khost and Pule Hesar- Khenjan districts on 16 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, AKAH, ANDMA and WFP conducted assessment of the affected families on 18 May. 72 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed family module and blankets, AKAH distributed multi-purpose cash and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.