IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (21 - 27 March 2018)

Submission Date: 28 March 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 21 March to 27 March 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Bamyan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, a family was reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Azhdar district on 25 March. IOM and ANDMA conducted assessment on 27 March, recommending family tent, NFI and food item. IOM will distribute a family tent, emergency shelter while NFIs and food needs will be covered by ANDMA.

Paktia:

11 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Gardiz and Zadran districts on 22 March. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, IRC, ANDMA and ARCs conducted assessment on 25 March, 11 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family, blanket, emergency shelter, solar modules and Family tent to the affected families on 28 March while ANDMA will distribute food items and cash assistance to support the family repair their damaged houses.

Paktika:

As a result of flood on 21 March, 10 families were reportedly affected and three persons sustained injuries in Jani Khail district. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs conduct assessment on 26 March, eight families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs while ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

In a separate incident, two families were reportedly affected and four persons sustained injuries as a result of thunder lightening in Jani Khail district on 21 March,. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs conduct assessment on 27 March, two families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs while ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR have received 665 petitions from Dangam districts claiming to be displaced by cross border shelling and in need of humanitarian assistance. The families have reportedly been displaced from Dangam bordering areas and currently residing in Dandam center, Asmar, Shegal and Asadabad. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment, IOM DTM staff is also taking part in the assessment. So far; 124 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going. ANDMA has distributed small food packages to 80 families and planning to distribute additional 250 packages.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from DoRR, due to recent military operation in Alingar district, around 600 families were reported displaced to Mehtalam. An OCT meeting was held on 20 February to coordinate joint assessment and response. A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, NRC, ANDMA, WFP and DORR initiated assessment. 400 Families found eligible for humanitarian assistance. DRC distributed cash assistance to 80 families while response to the rest of the families are pending, ARCS has committed to cover the needs and tentatively planning to distributed on 28 and 29 March.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

5,095 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah district. The families were displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. 5,095 families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance that were assisted by NRC and ACTED by cash, DACAAR distributed hygiene, WFP distributed food while NHCR and SCI distributed NFIs.

.Takhar:

Reportedly 2,068 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 2042 families have been assessed of which 768 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

3,442 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 3,442 families assessed of which 1,465 families have been verified in need of assistance. 1,288 families have received humanitarian assistance; ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP covered the food needs.