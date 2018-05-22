IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (21 - 27 February 2018)

Submission Date: 28 February 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 21 February to 27 February 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Herat:

As per the initial report, 57 families were reportedly affected by flood in Karukh and Pashton Zarghon districts on 26 February. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment on 27 February in the mentioned districts. The result of the assessment will be available once the assessment team return from the field.

Kandahar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 150 families were reportedly affected by flood in PD9, PD13, PD12, PD1, PD8 of Kandahar city on 26 February. Joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, HAPA, APA, Save the Children, DoRR, ANDMA and NRC initiated assessment in the affected locations. The result of the assessment will be available once the assessment team return from the field.

Kabul:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 6 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in PD16 on 26 February. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, Care International and ANDMA conduct assessment on 27 February. Two families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, ANDMA will distribute NFI and food need of the affected families.

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA , 10 families were reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Shinwari district (Makuni valley) on 14 February. The road to the valley is closed due to heavy snowfall. A joint assessment team will be deployed once the road is reopened.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committee of which 253 petitions were screened and referred to joint assessment team. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment on 18 February. So far; six families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report, 302 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA initiated assessment. So far; 10 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA, 147 families were reportedly displaced from Alingar and 31 families displaced from Nangrahar-Khugyani district to Mehterlam city.

A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, WFP and DoRR have initiated assessment. 34 families have been verified in need of assistance, DRC will distribute humanitarian assistance to these families by this week.

In a separate incident, as reported by DoRR, due to recent military operation in Alingar district, around 600 families were reported displaced to Mehtalam. An OCT meeting was held on 20 February to coordinate joint assessment and response. A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, NRC, ANDMA, WFP and DORR initiated assessment.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 5,094 Families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance. 347 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. 1,813 families were assessed of which 576 families have been verified in need of assistance. NRC, ACTED, UNHCER, SCI, ARCS will distribute humanitarian assistance to these affected families

Takhar:

Reportedly 1,294 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 878 families have been assessed of which 353 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

2,741 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 2,741 families assessed of which 1,142 families have been verified in need of assistance. 958 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.