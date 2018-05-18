IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (18 - 24 April 2018)

Submission Date: 25 April 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 18 April to 24 April 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 413 Families were reportedly displaced due to dry spell from different districts (Balamurghab, Qurmach, Muqure, Jawand and Qalanow) of Badghis currently residing in Kehdistan area of Anjil district. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, IRC and ANDMA conducted assessment on 20 April and found 360 displaced families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family module, blankets, solar, winter modules and tarpaulins on 22 April. WFP distributed food items and IRC distributed family tents and Latrine while UNICEF distributed hygiene kits.

In a separate incident, as per the report obtained from district authorities, 25 families were reportedly affected by flood in Chesht district on 17 April. ANDMA verified the caseload while the areas is insecure and the team can not access the affected area. ANDMA is coordinating with district authorities, the assessment team will be mobilized once the areas is secured for assessment.

Badghis:

As a result of flood on 17 April, 35 families were reportedly affected in Moqar and Bala Morghab districts. The areas is inaccessible due to security concerns. ANDMA has requested DDMC to conduct assessment and share the findings of the assessment.

Badakhshan:

As reported by ANDMA, six families were affected by heavy rainfall in Faizabad on 08 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM and ANDMA initiated assessment. Five family were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family module, blankets and emergency shelter and solar lanterns while ANDMA covered food needs of the affected families.

In a separated incident, reportedly 100 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Faizabad that was received through petition from the affected families. The petitions are under review by the PDMC members, an assessment team will be stablished verify the needs of the affected families following a coordination meeting.

Faryab:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 120 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Ghormach district. The caseload not confirmed by government officials, the districts I insecure and can not be accessed by humanitarian partners. ANDMA is verifying the caseload, the findings will be shared with the partners.