27 May 2018

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (16 - 22 May 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration, US Agency for International Development
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.51 MB)

Natural Disaster Weekly Highlights: 16 May to 22 May 2018

• 11 provinces affected by flood, earthquake and landslide

• 13 natural disaster incidents recorded, reportedly affected over 1,777 families.

• Over 20 joint rapid assessments are conducted by IOM, ANDMA and other partners

• So far; 5,074 families verified in need of humanitarian assistance (NFI, ES and food items)

• So far; IOM and partners distributed relief assistance to over 2,700 flood, earthquake and landslide affected families

• 375 families in Takhar, 468 families in Samangan, 446 families in Balkh, 199 families in Sare Pul, 50 families in Jawzjan, 198 families in Baghlan, 53 families in Badakhshan and 75 families in Parwan, kabul, Faryab and Ghazni provinces assisted

• Of 2,180 drought displaced families in Herat, 1,193 families received NFIs and other relief assistance while the distribution for rest has resumed on 24 May following endorsement of the government for distribution of assistance in their current location

