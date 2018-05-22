IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (14 - 20 March 2018)

Submission Date: 22 March 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 14 March to 20 March 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Ghazni:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, Five families were reportedly affected by heavy flood in Jaghato district on 19 March, A Joint assessment team will initiate assessment of the affected families on 22 March. According to ANDMA initial information two houses are completely destroyed and two are partially damaged.

Laghman:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, Seven families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Mehterlam city on 14 March, A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, IMC and ANDMA conduct assessment on 19 March, No families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committee of which 253 petitions were screened and referred to joint assessment team. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment on 18 February. So far; 33 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report, 302 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA initiated assessment. 50 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IRC distributed assistance to these affected families.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from DoRR, due to recent military operation in Alingar district, around 600 families were reported displaced to Mehtalam. An OCT meeting was held on 20 February to coordinate joint assessment and response. A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, NRC, ANDMA, WFP and DORR initiated assessment. 400 Families found eligible for humanitarian assistance. DRC distributed cash assistance to 80 families while response for rest of the families are pending.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 5,094 Families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance. 347 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. 1,813 families were assessed of which 576 families have been verified in need of assistance. NRC, ACTED, UNHCER, SCI, ARCS distributed humanitarian assistance to the affected families

Takhar:

Reportedly 2,068 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 2042 families have been assessed of which 768 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

3,193 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 3,193 families assessed of which 1,358 families have been verified in need of assistance. 1,288 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.