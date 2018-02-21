IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (14 - 20 February 2018)

Submission Date: 21 February 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 14 February to 20 February 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Kunar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA , two families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Nurgal district on 12 February. Joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA and IMC conduct assessment on 20 February. Three families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, IMC will distribute NFI and WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.

Takhar:

As per the initial report, 80 families were reportedly affected by flood in Khwaja Bahawodin district on 15 February. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, DG and ANDMA conduct assessment on 16 February. 26 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed family and blanket modules to all affected families while food needs were covered ANDMA.

Balkh:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 50 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Nahri Shahi district and Mazar city on 15 February. Joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, Care, NRC and PIN conduct assessment in the affected locations. 145 families were assessed of which only 19 Families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family, blanket, winter clothing and solar modules to the affected families, NRC distributed tent, shelter and Hygiene kit, CARE distributed 4000AFN Multipurpose Cash and ANDMA distributed food items, folding iron bed.

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA , 10 families were reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Shinwari district (Makuni valley) on 14 February. The road to the valley is closed due to heavy snowfall. A joint assessment team will be deployed once the road is reopened.

Panjsher:

Two avalanche incidents were recorded in Hese Awal (Khenj) district on 14 February. The incident didn't impacted any residential house however four pedestrians were affected of which one was killed and three others sustained injuries.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committee of which 253 petitions were screened and referred to joint assessment team. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment on 18 February.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report, 302 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA initiated assessment. So far; 10 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA, 147 families were reportedly displaced from Alingar and 31 families displaced from Nangrahar-Khugyani district to Mehterlam city.

A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, WFP and DoRR have initiated assessment. So far; 64 families have been verified in need of assistance while the assessment is ongoing.

In a separate incident, as reported by DoRR, due to recent military operation in Alingar district, around 600 families were reported displaced to Mehtalam. An OCT meeting was held on 20 February to coordinate joint assessment and response. A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, NRC, ANDMA, WFP and DORR will initiate assessment on 22 February.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 5,094 Families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance. 347 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. So far; 1,813 families were assessed of which 576 families have been verified in need of assistance. Assessment is on-going for the remaining families.

Takhar:

Reportedly 1,294 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 878 families have been assessed of which 353 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

2,741 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 2,741 families assessed of which 1,142 families have been verified in need of assistance. 502 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.