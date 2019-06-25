IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (12 June - 18 June 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Baghlan:

Total number of families verified: 211

Total number of families assisted:

Ongoing and Planned distribution: 211

As per the initial report, 100 families were reportedly affected in Baghlan Jadid, Banu, Pule Hesar and Gozargah Noor districts on 04 June. A joint teams consisting of IOM, Acted, WFP, AKAH, DoRR, ACTED, DACCAR, DRRD and ANDMA initiated the assessment of the reported families. 211 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. Distribution of assistance is being coordinated.

Kunduz:

Total number of families verified: 79

Total number of families assisted: 79

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

Due to heavy rainfall on 4-6 June; an unknown number of families were affected in different villages of Kunduz Center, Ali Abad and Chardara districts. Joint assessment initiated on 09 June. 79 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. OHW distributed cash for NFIs and Save the Children distributed cash for foods items.

Samangan:

Total number of families verified: 575

Total number of families assisted: 575

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

Per initial report obtain from ANDMA, 600 families were affected by flood in Aibak city on 03 Jun. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, Acted, DACCAR, RRD, ARCs and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected families on 03 Jun. 575 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM and UNICEF distributed NFIs to 575 families. WFP covered food needs of the affected families.