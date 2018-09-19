IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report ( 12 - 18 September 2018)

Natural Disasters Update:

Drought IDP Overview:

Herat:

During the month of May, as per the initial reports obtained from ANDMA and DoRR, over 3,000 families were reportedly displaced from Ghor and Badghis provinces to Herat province. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, IRC, ANDMA and DRC initiated assessment on 30 April that concluded on 08 May. 2,600 families were verified in need of humanitarian assistance that were assisted by IOM, WFP and UNICEF with provision of NFIs, tents and hygiene kits. Following the distribution, additional families started arriving to the IDP location. As per the decision of the PDMC and request from Badghis DoRR, the assessment was paused due influx of IDPs who were coming from the provinces after they got aware of the assistance in Herat.

Following the assessment by ERM in July, approx. 12,000 families were identified that included 2,600 families assisted in May 2018. ERM partners distributed cash assistance (AFN6,000) that meant to cover the most immediate needs (food). Since the assessment was specific to cash assistance and multi-cluster needs and especially ES/NFI cluster specific needs were not identified; an assessment led by IOM was initiated on 01 August.

The assessment concluded on 02 August and identified 9,202 families (excluding 2,600 assisted in May) in need of NFIs, emergency shelter, food, WASH, sanitation, and health.

A response coordination meeting was held on 07 August and humanitarian agencies committed to initiate distributions. The distribution of NFIs and ES were delayed due to Kabul and Ghazni highway closure, NFI kits dispatched from Kabul reached Herat on Thursday 14 August and 28 August. IOM committed to distribute NFIs and tents to 3,200 families, IRC and DRC committed to cover the needs of 320 families, IFRC/ARCS and UNHCR committed to distribute tents and NFIs to 1,200 families. So far; IOM has distributed NFIs and tents to 2,074 families while the distribution is on-going. The distribution is challenging due to difficulties in finding the families, these families keep moving with the settlements to get assistance in as many location possible.

Of 11,806 families, so far; 5,134 families have received NFIs and 3,844 families have received emergency shelter from IOM, UNHCR, IFRC, DRC, IRC and NRC while the distribution for the remaining is on-going. UNICEF has committed to cover the needs of 3,000 families.