IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (11 - 17 April 2018)

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 11 April to 17 April 2018 Natural Disasters Update:

Kuner:

15 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Asad Abad and one family in Nurgal districts on 08 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and WFP assessed the families on 10 April. 10 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance in Asad abad, Nurgal, Marwara, Watapur and Narang districts. IOM distributed blanket, family module, emergency shelter and solar modules to three families in Asad Abad and Nurgal districts. IMC distributed NFIs to seven affected families in Marwara,

Watapur and Narang district while food needs of the affected families covered by WFP.

Laghman:

As a result of flood on 09 April, three families were reportedly affected in Mehterlam and Qarghai districts. The caseload was refer to IMC for the assessment, nine families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs while WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Ghor:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, Five families, three shops and agriculture land were reportedly impacted by flood in Shahrak district on 09 April, Due to security concerns the areas is inaccessible. ANDMA has requested DDMC and health clinic to conduct assessment and share the findings of the assessment.

In a separate incident, one family was reportedly affected and one person was killed as a result of thunder lightening in Taiwara district on 09 April. ANDMA will initiate assessment and will cover the needs.

Kapisa:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, around 70 families were reportedly affected by flood in Mahmood Raqi, 150 families in Najrab, 55 Families in Kohband and 75 families in Tagab districts on 09 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WESTA/UNHCR, IDSH/WFP, ANDMA and ARCS initiated assessment. 79 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance in Mahmood Raqi, Nijrab, Taqab and Kohband districts. IOM distributed family module, blanket, emergency shelter modules to all verified families and family tents to two families whose houses were completely destroyed. WFP distributed food items to the affected families.

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 72 Families were reportedly displaced due to dry spell from Jawand district of Badghis currently residing in Kehdistan area of Herat city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, IRC and ANDMA initiated assessment and found 60 displaced families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family module, blanket, solar, winter modules and tarpaulins on 12 April. WFP distributed food items and IRC distributed family tents, hygiene kits and Latrine.

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, around 65 families were reportedly affected by flood (40 families in Kohi Safi, 12 in Bagram, 13 families in Charikar districts) on 09 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and DRR initiated assessment; 19 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family module, blanket, emergency shelter modules and three family tent to affected families whose house are completely destroyed while WFP will covered Food need of the affected families. The distribution is tentatively planned on 19 April.

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from district authorities, 25 families were reportedly affected by flood in Chesht district on 17 April. ANDMA will verify the caseload and assessment team will be mobilized to assess the needs.

In a separate incident, reportedly agricultural land and orchard were impact by hail in Gulran district on 16 April. No damages to the houses are reported.

Badghis:

As a result of flood on 17 April, 35 families were reportedly affected in Moqar and Bala Morghab districts. Due to security concerns the areas is inaccessible. ANDMA has requested DDMC to conduct assessment and share the findings of the assessment.

Baghlan:

As a result of flood on 17 April, 35 families were reportedly affected in Deh Sala district. DDMC conduct the assessment and found 11 families in need of humanitarian assistance,

ANDMA distributed NFIs and food items to all affected families.

Samangan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, five families were reportedly affected by flood in Khuram Wa Sarbagh district on 15 April. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, Afghan aid, ARCS and DORRD conducted assessment and verified one family in need of humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will cover NFI and food needs of the affected families.

Kabul:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, six families were reportedly affected by flood in PD13 on 16 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, Care International and ANDMA conducted assessment on 17 April and found only one family in need of humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will cover NFI and food need of the affected families.

Badakhshan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, six families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Faizabad on 08 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, and ANDMA, initiated assessment. Five family were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs while ANDMA will cover the food needs of the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received over 300 petitions from Dangam districts claiming to be displaced by cross border shelling and in need of humanitarian assistance. The families have reportedly been displaced from Dangam bordering areas and currently residing in Dandam center, Asmar, Shegal and Asadabad districts. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment and so far found 95 families in need of humanitarian assistance. PU-AMI will distribute cash assistance while the assessment is on-going. The team has recommended family tents to four families which will be referred to IOM once the assessment in concluded.

Nangrahar:

OCHA received a petition from DoRR on 01 April indicating 92 families reportedly displaced from various districts (Chaprehar, Achin, Pachir Agam and Kunar-Dangam) due to Intimidation and threats by AGEs. The petition is screened and the assessment were initiated by IRC on 11 April, So far; nine families have been identified while the assessment is on-going.

Laghman:

280 families were reportedly displaced by conflict from Alingar district to Mehtarlam, A joint assessment team led by DRC initiated assessment. 30 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, DRC will distribute cash for NFIs while food needs will be covered by WFP.

In a separate incident, 210 families were reportedly displaced by conflict from multiple location in Laghman. The families are currently residing in Mehtarlam. Following the screening of the petition by DoRR with OCHA; a joint assessment team consisting of IOM, APA, WFP, DoRR and DRC has initiated assessment. IOM was requested to joint the assessment and cover the needs as the partners have no stocks at the moment.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 792 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Faryab:

3,653 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 3,491 families were assessed of which 1,493 families were verified in need of assistance. 1,406 families have received humanitarian assistance; ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families. The delivery of assistance to the remaining families is on-going.