IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (09 - 15 May 2018)

Natural Disasters Update:

Takhar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 100 families were reportedly affected by earthquake in Taluqan, Farkhar, Warsaj, Namak Ab and chal districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ARCS, Mission East, NEPA WFP, Shelter for Life and ANDMA initiate assessment on 09 May. 456 families were verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family module and blankets modules to 331 families while CONCERN will distribute NFIs to the remaining 125 families, DRRD will distribute emergency shelter kits, ARCS will distributed hygiene kits and ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families. So far IOM, DRRD, ARCS, ANDMA has distributed NFIs, emergency shelter, hygiene kits and food items to 21 families while the distribution is on-going.

As reported by ANDMA, 40 families were affected by flood in Taluqan city and Bangi district on 13 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, Shelter for life,

DRRD and Agriculture Department initiated assessment on 14 May. The team verified 33 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute family module and blankets, DRRD will distribute emergency shelter kits and ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

In the separate incident reported by ANDMA, 100 Families were reportedly affected by landslide in Namak Ab district on 13 May. A joint assessment team consisting of ARCS, ANDMA, CONCERN, and district authorities initiates assessment on 13 May. The team identify 72 families whose houses were completely destroyed and were displaced to nearby villages. CONCERNS will distribute NFIs and ANDMA will cover food needs of the displaced families.

Baghlan:

As per the initial report; 150 families were reportedly affected by flood in Pulekhumri, Doshi and Jelga districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD, FOCUS and WFP initiated assessment in the affected areas on 13 May. The team verified 198 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute family module, winter clothing, blankets, emergency shelter, solar lanterns and 75 family tent, FOCUS will distribute hygiene kits and food need of the affected families will be covered by WFP.

In the separate incident reported by ANDMA, 170 families were reportedly affected and five persons were killed by flood in Khuja alwan, Nahren and Jelga districts on 15 May.

A joint assessment team is formed and will be mobilize for assessment of the affected families.

Samangan:

50 families were reportedly affected and six persons were killed by flood in Aybak and Khuram Sarbagh districts on 13 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP and ARCS initiated assessment on 13 May; the team verified 174 affected families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family module, emergency shelter and blanket modules while food need of the affected families will be cover by WFP.

Faryab:

30 Families were reportedly affected by flood in Maimana city on 13 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, SCI, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment on 15 May; the team verified 12 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute family modules, blankets and emergency shelter modules while ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families .

Badakhshan:

485 families were reportedly affected by earthquake and one person was killed in Yaftal, Argo, Teshkan, Tagab, Baharak, Arghanjkha, Shudada and Jurm districts on 9 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, Afghan Aid, ARCs, FOCUS and district authorities initiated assessment on 10 May. 44 families were verified in Yaftal district while 134 families were identify by ARCS in in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Jurm and Shahada districts. IOM will distribute NFIs to 44 in Yaftal district while ARCS and UNICEF will cover NFIs needs and ANDMA will distribute food items to 134 families in Arghanj Khaw, Teshkan, Jurm and Shahada districts.

In the separate incident reported by ANDMA, 210 families were reportedly affected by flood in Baharak, Yaftal Bala, Argo and Yaftal payan districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM and ANDMA, 36 families were identified in Argo, Kishim and Baharak districts while the assessment is on-going in the remaining districts.

Ghor:

Reportedly 62 families were affected by flood in Tolak , Charsada and Feroz Koh districts on 15 May. The incident will be verify by ANDMA and assessment team will be mobilized to the affected areas following verification.

Badghis:

As per the initial report; 54 families were affected by flood in Moqur district on 12 May. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, WFP, UNICEF, DORR, PG representative initiated assessment on 13 May. The team verified 39 families in need of humanitarian assistance, response coordination is underway.

In a separate incident, an unknown number of families were affected and eight persons were killed by flood in Moqar and Bala Morghab districts on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of WFP, UNICEF, ANDMA and DORR initiated assessment, the response will be coordinated following verification of the families.

Ghazni:

A joint assessment team consisting IOM, ANDMA, DoRR, RRD WESTA and WFP conducted assessment of reported flood on 14 May and verified four families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family module, blanket and emergency shelter module while ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

Nangarhar:

112 families were reportedly affected by flood in Chaparhar, Kama, Jalalabad city, Kuz Kuner, Pachir Agam districts on 11 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP-PAT, ANDMA, DRC, IMC, SCI, NRC and IRC initiated assessment on 13 May. The team verified 40 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM and IMC distributed family modules, blankets, emergency shelter and solar lanterns to the affected families while food needs were covered by ANDMA.

Kuner:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, five families were reportedly affected by flood in Asadabad, Marawara and Waterpur districts on 13 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IMC, WFP and ANDMA initiated assessment on 14 May. 69 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance, IMC distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Kabul:

Reportedly 68 families were affected by flood in Shakrdara on 12 May. A joint assessment team comprised of IOM, ANDMA, DRR, DRC and CARE conducted assessment on 14 May, 21 families were verified affected and in need of relief assistance. IOM will cover NFI needs while CARE and ANDMA will distribute tents and food items.

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 54 families were reportedly affected by flood in Salang, Kohi Safie, Shinwar, Shikhali, Siagard and Shakardara districts. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs will initiated assessment on 16 May, 34 families identified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will cover NFI needs, while IRC and ANDMA will distribute tents and food items.

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 135 families were reportedly affected by flood in Kosh Kohna and Koshk Robat Sangi districts on 15 May, the incident will be verify by ANDMA and an assessment team will be mobilized for assessment of the affected families.