16 May 2019

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (08 - 14 May 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Herat:

Total number of families verified: 764

Total number of families assisted: 239

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per initial report from ANDMA, 500 families were reportedly affected by flood in Obe, Gulran and Kushk Kohna districts on 14 April 2019, A joint needs assessment team consisting of WFP/ NPORRAA, WVI and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected families on 15-18 April 2019. 764 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, UNICEF will distribute NFIs to 239 affected families in Obe district, WFP will cover food need of identified families the need for NFIs and food for 525 families NFI remains gap which is being coordinated with partners.

Badghis:

Total number of families verified: 2056

Total number of families assisted: 345

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per the initial report by ANDMA, 3000 families were reportedly affected by flood in Qadis and Jawand districts on 16 April 2019, A joint needs assessment team consist of WFP/ PAT, IRC and WVI had conducted assessment of the affected families on 18-25 April, 2,056 families (1435 in Qadis and 620 in Jawand) identified eligible for humanitarian assistances. WFP will distribute food items to all the verified affected families, IRC will distribute cash for NFIs to 145 families in Jawand and 200 families in Qadis districts. Distribution of NFIs to 1,711 families remains as gap which is being coordinated with partners, both districts are insecure and inaccessible .

Bamyan:

As reported by ANDMA ten houses were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in different villages in Bamyan Center. Joint team initiated assessment of the affected families on 7 May. Four families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs while ANDMA coverd food needs of the affected families.

