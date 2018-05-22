IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (07 - 13 February 2018)

Submission Date: 14 February 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 07 February to 13 February 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

During the reporting period, north, northeast, southeast, east, central and central highland region experienced precipitation that also resulted in temporary road closures in some provinces. Salang pass remained closed on 11-12 overnight that was reopened on 12 February 2018 before noon. Other than few small scale incident, so far no major impact is reported.

Kunar:

As per the report obtained from ANDMA, 13 families were reportedly affected by 31 January earthquake in six districts (Khas Kunar, Asad Abad Asmar, Dangam, Shigal, Chapadara,

Dara Peach) of Kunar province. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM,ARCs, IMC, RRD, ANDMA and PU-AMI conduct assessment on 05 February, Two families where were affected in Khas Kunar district. IOM distributed family, blanket, and warm clothing module on 07 February. 11 families were verified in Dangam and Asmar districts in need of relief assistance, ARCS will cover NFI needs. The assessment in Shigal district is pending due to security concerns.

Paktia:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA , five families were reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Zadran and Laja Ahmad Khil districts on 12 February. ANDMA is negotiating access however at the moment access is not possible due to security concerns.

Khost:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, five families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Tani and Matun districts on 12 February. ANDMA will conduct assessment and will cover NFI and food needs.

Ghazni:

As per the initial report obtained from khogyani district authority, one family was reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Sra Kala village of Khogyani district on 12 February. ANDMA will conduct assessment and will cover the needs of the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received 457 petitions from various districts claiming to be displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance. The petition are being reviewed by screening committed, Do RR has initiated registration of the IDPs that will be referred to OCHA following verification.

Nangrahar:

As per initial report, 302 families reportedly displaced from Achin, Surkhrod and Kunar province currently residing in Jalalabad city. The joint assessment team consisting of IRC,

WFP-PAT, DoRR and APA are conducting assessment to verify the families.

Laghman:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA, 147 families were reportedly displaced from Alingar and 31 families displaced from Nangrahar-Khugyani district to Mehterlam city.

A joint assessment team consisting of DRC, WFP and DoRR have initiated assessment, So far, 64 Families have been verified in need of assistance while the assessment is ongoing.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 636 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Kunduz:

4,774 families were reportedly displaced due to military operations in Chardarah District. The families have displaced to Kunduz city and within Chardarah district centre currently absorbed by the host community. So far, 5,094 Families have been assessed of which 910 families verified for assistance. 347 Families have received assistance.

The assessment of the displaced families from Imam Saheb initially reported to be around 1,800 families currently residing in Imam Saheb district centre was initiated by joint assessment team. So far; 1,813 families were assessed of which 576 families have been verified in need of assistance. Assessment is on-going for the remaining families.

Takhar:

Reportedly 984 families displaced from Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar (different districts) to Takhar centre. 878 families have been assessed of which 353 families have been verified for assistance. So far, 147 families received assistance, WFP distributed food items, ACTED distributed cash (AFN14,000/family) and CONCERN distributed NFIs.

Faryab:

1,076 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 1,865 families assessed of which 573 families have been verified in need of assistance. 502 families have received humanitarian assistance, ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFI and WFP cover the food need.