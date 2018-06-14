14 Jun 2018

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (06 June - 12 June 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration, US Agency for International Development
Published on 13 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.66 MB)

Natural Disaster Monthly Highlights for June: 01 Jun to 12 Jun 2018

• 3 provinces affected by flood, river bank erosion and dry spell

• 3 natural disaster incidents recorded, reportedly 215 families were affected

• 7 joint rapid assessments conducted by IOM, ANDMA and other partners

• So far; 304 families (2,128 individuals) verified in need of humanitarian assistance (NFI, ES and food items)

• IOM distributed relief assistance to 143 families (1,001 individuals) affected by river bank erosion

Natural Disasters Update:

Takhar:

The assessment of flood affected families in Khwaja Bahawaddin district is concluded, the finding indicates that the flood impacted only agricultural land while no house was found damaged. The assessment of earthquake affected families in Farkhar and Warsaj districts is completed, the joint assessment team found 44 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs, ANDMA distributed family tent and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Baghlan:

Reportedly 170 families affected and five persons were killed by flood in Khuja alwan, Nahren, Deh Salah, Pule Khumri and Jelga districts on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD, FOCUS and WFP initiated assessment. 492 families verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to 111 affected families and family tents to 61 families, UNICEF distributed NFIs to 380 families, FOCUS distributed family tents to 134 families, DRRD/ANDMA distributed family tents to 64 families and WFP covered food needs of the affected families on 06 June 2018.

Badakhshan:

On 26 May, 200 families were reportedly affected in Faizabad city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ACTED-NAC, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment on 27 May 2018, 55 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Ghor:

75 families were reportedly displaced by drought from different village of Feroz Koh district to center on 01 Jun, A joint assessment team consisting of WFP, DORR, ANDMA and UNICEF conduct assessment. 45 Families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. UNICEF distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.