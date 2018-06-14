IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (06 June - 12 June 2018)

Natural Disaster Monthly Highlights for June: 01 Jun to 12 Jun 2018

• 3 provinces affected by flood, river bank erosion and dry spell

• 3 natural disaster incidents recorded, reportedly 215 families were affected

• 7 joint rapid assessments conducted by IOM, ANDMA and other partners

• So far; 304 families (2,128 individuals) verified in need of humanitarian assistance (NFI, ES and food items)

• IOM distributed relief assistance to 143 families (1,001 individuals) affected by river bank erosion

Natural Disasters Update:

Takhar:

The assessment of flood affected families in Khwaja Bahawaddin district is concluded, the finding indicates that the flood impacted only agricultural land while no house was found damaged. The assessment of earthquake affected families in Farkhar and Warsaj districts is completed, the joint assessment team found 44 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs, ANDMA distributed family tent and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Baghlan:

Reportedly 170 families affected and five persons were killed by flood in Khuja alwan, Nahren, Deh Salah, Pule Khumri and Jelga districts on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD, FOCUS and WFP initiated assessment. 492 families verified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to 111 affected families and family tents to 61 families, UNICEF distributed NFIs to 380 families, FOCUS distributed family tents to 134 families, DRRD/ANDMA distributed family tents to 64 families and WFP covered food needs of the affected families on 06 June 2018.

Badakhshan:

On 26 May, 200 families were reportedly affected in Faizabad city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ACTED-NAC, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment on 27 May 2018, 55 families were identified in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Ghor:

75 families were reportedly displaced by drought from different village of Feroz Koh district to center on 01 Jun, A joint assessment team consisting of WFP, DORR, ANDMA and UNICEF conduct assessment. 45 Families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. UNICEF distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.