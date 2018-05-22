IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (04 - 10 April 2018)

Submission Date: 11 April 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 04 April to 10 April 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Kuner:

15 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Asad Abad and one family in Nurgal districts on 08 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and WFP assessed the families on 10 April. Two families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance in Asad abad district while the assessment is on going in Nurgal district expected to conclude on 11 April. The distribution of relief assistance is planned on 12 April.

Laghman:

As a result of flood on 09 April, three families were reportedly affected in Mehterlam and Qarghai districts. The caseload was refer to IMC for the assessment, Nine families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC will distributed NFIs while WFP will cover food needs of the affected families.

Ghor:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, Five families, three shops and agriculture land were reportedly impacted by flood in Shahrak district on 09 April, Due to security concerns the areas is inaccessible. ANDMA has requested DDMC and health clinic to conduct assessment and share the findings of the assessment.

In a separate incident, one family was reportedly affected and one person was killed as a result of thunder lightening in Taiwara district on 09 April. ANDMA will initiate assessment and will cover the needs.

Kapisa:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, around 70 families were reportedly affected by flood in Mahmood Raqi, 150 families in Najrab and 75 families in Tagab districts on 09 April. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WESTA/UNHCR, IDSH/WFP, ANDMA and ARCS initiated assessment in Najrab district and found 17 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. The incident also impacted agriculture land and 1500 meters of irrigation canal. The assessment is on-going in Najrab and Tagab districts and will conclude by 12 April.

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 72 Families were reportedly displaced due to dry spell from Jawand district of Badghis currently residing in Kehdistan area of Herat city. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, IRC and ANDMA initiated assessment and found 60 displaced families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute family, blanket, solar, winter modules and tarpaulins on 12 April. WFP will distribute food items and IRC will distribute family tents, hygiene kits and Latrine on 12 April.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received over 300 petitions from Dangam districts claiming to be displaced by cross border shelling and in need of humanitarian assistance. The families have reportedly been displaced from Dangam bordering areas and currently residing in Dandam center, Asmar, Shegal and Asadabad districts. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment, So far; 29 families have been verified and eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

Nangrahar:

OCHA received a petition from DoRR on 01 April indicating 92 families reportedly displaced from various districts (Chaprehar, Achin, Pachir Agam and Kunar-Dangam) due to Intimidation and threats by AGEs. The petition is screened and the assessment will be initiated by IRC on 11 April.

Laghman:

280 families were reportedly displaced by conflict from Alingar district to Mehtarlam, A joint assessment team led by DRC initiated assessment. So far; 100 families were assessed of which only 11 families were identified as eligible for humanitarian assistance, the assessment is on-going for the rest of the families.

Sare Pul:

Reportedly 1,891 families were displaced from Jawjan (Darzab district) and Sare Pul (different districts) to Sare Pul center. So far, 1,922 families have been assessed of which 1,192 families verified for assistance. 792 families have received food and NFIs distributed by WFP and SCI.

Faryab:

3,653 families reportedly displaced from Khuja Sabz Push , Sherin Tagab, Dawlat Abad, Gurziwan districts currently residing in Faryab center. 3,491 families were assessed of which 1,493 families were verified in need of assistance. 1,406 families have received humanitarian assistance; ACTED distributed cash, SCI distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the affected families. The assistance to the remaining families is on-going.