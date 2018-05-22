IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (02 - 08 May 2018)

Submission Date: 09 May 2018

Natural Disasters, Conflict IDPs, Coordination and DRR activity UPDATE: 02 May to 08 May 2018

Natural Disasters Update:

Bamyan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 10 families were reportedly affected by flood in Bamyan center. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ARCS, RRD and WFP conduct assessment on 07 May and identified four families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs while ANDMA will cover food need of the affected families.

Baghlan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, six families were reportedly affected by flood in Jelga district. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, ACTED and district authorities initiated assessment on 08 May. The assessment is on-going and the finding will be shared with the partners once concluded.

Kuner:

reportedly two families were affected by flood in Asad Abad. A joint assessment team consisting of IMC, ANDMA and WFP conduct assessment on 01 May and verified both families in need of humanitarian assistance. IMC distributed NFIs while ANDMA will cover food needs of the affected families.

Badakhshan:

As reported by ANDMA, around 100 families were affected by flood or earthquake in Faizabad that was reported through petition received from affected families. The petitions were reviewed during PDMC meeting. Following PDMC decision; a joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and WFP were assigned to conduct an assessment of 66 families that were reportedly affected by earthquake in Yaftal and Tishken district. Following the assessment by the team; none of the families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance and the caseload was closed.

In a separate incident reported by ANMDA on 02 May, five families were affected by flood in Faizabad. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM and ANDMA conduct assessment on 03 May and identify five families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and ANDMA will cover the food need of the affected families.

Herat:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, over 800 Families were reportedly displaced due to dry spell from various location in Ghor and Badghis provinces currently residing in Injil district (Kehdistan Area). The initial reported figures gradually increased to over 3,000 families as IDP families continue to settle in this location. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, IRC, ANDMA and DRC initiated assessment on 30 April. The assessment concluded on 08 May; 400 families were verified to be displaced from Ghor and 1,780 families from Badghis who were in need of NFIs, food and emergency shelter. A PDMC meeting will be held on 09 May to coordinate the response to the verified IDPs. Following PDMC meeting, an operational team will be established to coordinate the response, IOM has available stocks of NFIs to cover the NFI needs, additional NFIs are mobilized from Kandahar to Herat.

Takhar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 15 families were reportedly affected by flood in Chah Aub district. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and CONCERN initiate assessment on 26 April. The assessment in Khailan, Chakaran, Kalatuk and Samti villages concluded and the finding indicates only damages to agriculture land but no residential houses were impacted. The flood also killed one child and another sustained injuries. The second assessment team lead by CONCERN conducted assessment in Samati village, 86 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. CONCERN will distributed NFIs while food needs will be covered by WFP.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report, DoRR received over 300 petitions from Dangam districts claiming to be displaced by cross border shelling and in need of humanitarian assistance. The families have reportedly been displaced from Dangam bordering areas and currently residing in Dandam center, Asmar, Shegal and Asadabad districts. A joint assessment team consisting of PU-AMI, WFP, APA, DoRR initiated assessment, 128 families found in Dangam and Asmar district in need of humanitarian assistance. PU-AMI distributed cash assistance to all the families. IOM will distribute family tents to 13 families on 13 May. ARCs also concluded the assessment in the remote area of Dangam districts, 243 families are found eligible for humanitarian assistance, ARCS will distribute relief assistance to these families.

Nangrahar:

OCHA has received petitions indicating 206 families displaced by conflict from various locations in the province. All the petitions were screened and IRC has initiated assessment and verified 25 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IRC distributed relief items to the displaced families.

Laghman:

280 families were reportedly displaced by conflict from Alingar district to Mehtarlam, A joint assessment team led by DRC initiated assessment and found 30 families in need of humanitarian assistance. Due to unavailability of stocks with DRC, OCHA and UNHCR requested IOM to cover the gaps for NFIs, IOM distributed family module, blankets and solar lanterns to the displaced families.

In a separate incident, 210 families were reportedly displaced by conflict from multiple location in Laghman. The families are currently residing in Mehtarlam. Following the screening of the petition by DoRR and OCHA; a joint assessment team consisting of NRC, APA, WFP, DoRR and DRC has initiated assessment that is on-going.

Faryab:

Reportedly 2,124 families were displaced by conflict from Khoja Sabz Posh, Pashtoon Kot, Dawlatabad, Qaisar, Asmar districts currently residing in Maimana city. 2,124 families were assessed by WFP, Save the children, DACAAR, ACTTED and DoRR, 929 families identify for humanitarian assistance, 303 families received relief assistance and distribution is on-going for the remaining families.

Kunduz:

Reportedly 1,000 families were displaced by conflict from Khan Abad and Qala Zal districts currently residing in Kunduz city. So far; 900 families were assessed by DoRR, ACTED,WFP, DACAAR, ADA and WAW. So far; 292 families have been verified in need of humanitarian assistance while the assessment is no-going.