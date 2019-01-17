IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Weekly Report (01 January to 15 January 2019)

Natural Disasters Update: Drought IDP Overview:

Herat:

Following verification, profiling and mapping by DRC, NRC, UNHCR and IOM in designated settlements and on-going response so far; following is the updated figure of the displaced families in 10 settlements;

• 29,489 families verified through profiling by site management agencies in 10 settlements

• 18,363 families have received NFIs and 15,870 families have received emergency shelter from IOM, UNHCR, IFRC, DRC, IRC and NRC. From the assisted families 5,262 families have received NFIs and plastic sheeting from in-kind assistance of USAID/OFDA in Herat province. below is the details of interventions by partners;

• DRC distributed 3,220 tents from the new AHF allocation and winterization assistance to 8,357 for IDPs in Shaidayee and Clinic sites

• UNHCR completed beneficiary selection for distribution of winterization assistance to 2,229 families of which; 1,037 families received AFN 15,000

• NRC distributed tents and winterization assistance (7,500 AFN/family) to 1,284 families in Sattar Abad and Sakhi Abad sites

• NCRO distributed winterization assistance to 537 families, cash for NFIs to 393 families and tents to 390 families in Regration site

• IOM distributed 694 NFIs kits to IDPs in 6 IDP sites in vicinity of Herat City

• COAR distributed 282 tents from AHF fund in Shahrak e Sabz site, the beneficiary selection for winterization is on going

• 3,662 NFIs and 7,035 ES is committed to be distributed by UNICEF, NRC, CRDSA, DRC and MoRRD,

• Following the distribution of committed relief items by agencies, there will be gap of 7,464 NFIs and 6,584 Emergency Shelter

The government allocated three sites for relocation of the IDPs (Shahrakh-e-Sabz= 2,000 families, Sang Targhgak= 2,640 families, Robat Sorkh = 4,500 families). 484 families already relocated to Shahrak-e-Sabz who were relocated from Urdu Bagh and Pohantoon Karezak sites managed by IOM and UNHCR. Of 484 families relocated to zone A, 236 families received family tents in the new location while the rest had their tents from previous distributions.

An initial assessment is conducted in Sang Targhgak and Robat Sorkh sites that indicated both sites are reasonable that can accommodate approx. 7,000 families however the site suitability assessment is underway. The site management taskforce has developed relocation plan for the remaining sites indicating the existing capacities including the gap on the preparation/development of the sites. The relocation will take place in phases and during the phase II; the families will be relocated to the remaining zone (B-E) following earthwork and preparations. During the last DiREC meeting, MoRR is tasked to carry earthwork and site preparation activities. The distribution of the tents, NFIs and winterization is also underway by partners in the existing sites.

IOM initiated selection of beneficiaries for distribution of cash for winterization, So far; 305 IDP families received distribution token card, 2,125 families will receive token card by next week and the distribution of cash will commence by next week through bank.

IOM Afghanistan's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team initiated monitoring and registering inflows of newly arriving IDPs in Herat as of 09 September. There was short gap (01 Nov-14 Nov) in flow monitoring due to funding constraints however the DTM flow monitoring resumed on 15 Nov. Starting 14 Sept 2018-04 Jan 2019, 6,977 families (32,724 individuals) have been registered as new IDPs in Herat .