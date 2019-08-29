IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (7 - 20 August 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Kabul:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 25 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Qarabagh and Istalif districts of Kabul province on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and district authority initiated assessment of the affected families on 17 August. 10 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the identified affected families.

Parwan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 45 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Bagram and Kohi Safi districts on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM. ANDMA and district Authority, and DACAAR conducted assessment of the affected families, So far; 30 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment of the remaining families are ongoing.

Khost:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 56 families were reportedly affected by flood in Nader Shah Kot, Mandozi, Alishir and Matoon Districts on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, IRC, DoRR, DAIL and ANDMA conducted the assessment of the affected families. 11 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM will distribut NFIs and ANDMA will distribute food items.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA, 10 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Kama and Kuz Kunar districts on 16 August. Joint team initiate assessment in Kama district and none of the families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment of affected families in Kuz Kunar pending due to security concerns.

Kunar:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 46 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Khas Kunar, Nurgal and Chawaki districts. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA and DG initiated assessment of the affected families. So far; one family were found eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.