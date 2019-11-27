27 Nov 2019

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (6 November - 19 November 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Khost:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 10 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Tani and Mandozi District on 31 October. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, DoRR, RRD, DAIL, and ARCS conducted assessment of the affected families. 13 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will distribute NFIs and food items to the affected families.

Winterization Assessment and Response update:

IOM will target 9,700 families in 24 provinces for which the assessment will be initiated on 24 November. In addition; MoRR has also committed to cover 12,100 families countrywide leaving the gap of 31,273 families.

Refer to the table for the detail per province

