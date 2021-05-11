IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (31 March 2021 - 13 April 2021)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Badakhshan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 20 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Angaryan-Malwan Dara, Katuk and Khasar village of Share Buzurg district on 29 March. A joint team consisting of IOM and ANDMA initiated assessment on 31 March and verified eight families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs.

Kunar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 166 families were affected by heavy rainfall in 14 districts on 23 March. Three joint assessment teama consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, DACCAR and ARCs initiated assessment and identified 295 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed cash for NFIs, emergency shelter and family tent to 44 families, ARCS will distribute NFIs to the remaining families and food needs will be covered by WFP.

Nangarhar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 114 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Behsod, Surkhrod, Nazyan, Shinwari, Chaprehar, Lal Por, Achin, Kama, Goshta, Khogyani, Rodat, JAA city, Bati Kot, and Mohmandara districts on 23 March. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and ARCs initiated the assessment that has identified 286 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed cash for NFIs, emergency shelter and family tent to 154 families while ARCs will distribute NFIs to the remaining families and WFP will cover food needs.

Laghman:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 132 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Mehterlam, Qarghy, Alingar, Bad Pakh and Dawlat Sha district on 24 March. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, RRD, FGA and ARCs initiated the assessment and verified 202 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed cash for NFIs, emergency shelter and family tent to 50 families, RRD, ANDMA and ARCs will distribute NFIs to the remaining families and food needs will be covered by WFP.

Balkh:

As per the initial report obtained from district authorities, 34 families were affected by landslide in Kishinda district on 21 March. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP and ANDMA negotiated the access to the affected area and conducted the assessment on 13 April. The assessment is on-going.

Takhar:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 21 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Taluqan, Farkhar and Warsaj districts on 07 April. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, IOM and Concern conducted the assessment on 11 April. The assessment is on-going.