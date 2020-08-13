IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (29 July 2020 - 11 August 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Parwan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 495 families were affected by flash flood in Charikar provincial center on 02 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, DACAAR, ARCS, ANDMA, DoRR and governor representatives conducted the assessment and identified 152 families in need of humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and emergency shelter on 06 August, DACCAR and WFP will distribute hygiene kits and food items.

Nangarhar:

Per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 287 families were affected, 15 persons were killed and six persons sustained injuries as a result of flash flood incident in Kuz Kunar district on 01 August. Joint teams consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, DA, DACAAR, and RRD conducted assessment and identified 263 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs and emergency shelter on 08 August, WFP distributed food items and DACCAR covered WASH needs.

Kunar:

Due to heavy rainfall, 26 families were reportedly affected in Marwawara, Shigal, Asadabad and Nurgal districts on 02 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP-PAT, DACAAR, ANDMA and district authorities conducted assessment and identified six families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs, WFP will distribute food items and DACCAR will cover hygiene needs on 12 August.

Laghman:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 48 families were affected by flood in Alishang, Alingar and Mihtarlam districts on 02 August. Two joint teams consisting of IOM, WFP, DACAAR, ANDMA, RRD, UNICEF-IP, IRC, ARCs and DAIL conducted assessment and identified 20 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. ARCs will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs.

Paktika:

As per the initial report by ANDMA, 11 families were affected by flood in remote and insecure districts on 09 August. As the affected families are living in remote and insecure locations, access remains a constraint.

Paktya:

As per the initial report by ANDMA; Eight families were affected and six persons were killed by flash flood in Zadran, Sayed Karam and Gardez districts on 08 August. A joint team consisting IOM, ANDMA, DRR and NEPA conducted assessment and identified 14 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and emergency shelter and ANDMA will cover food needs on 16 August.