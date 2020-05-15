IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (29 April - 12 May 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Nangarhar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 250 families were affected by heavy rainfall/flood in 14 districts. Four team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, ARCS conducted assessment in Achin and Shinwar districts that identified 64 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM and IMC distributed NFIs while response by ARCs is still pending.

Kunar:

ANDMA and District authorities reported a flash flood incident in Nurgal, Khas Kunar and Chawkay districts on 04 May. Four teams consisting of IOM, WFP, DACAAR, RRD,

ARCs, IMC and DG initiated assessment on 05 May. 51 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance from various districts. IOM distributed NFIs to 20 families while distribution to the remaining families are on-going.

Badakhshan;

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 30 families were reportedly affected by flood in Khumbuk village of Tagab district of Badakhshan province on 29 April. A joint team consisting of IOM and ANDMA initiated assessment on 30 April. None of the families were eligible for humanitarian assistance.

In a separate incident; reportedly 15 families were affected by flood in Faizani village of Teshkan district on 02 May. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, IOM and SFL conducted the assessment on 03 May. 12 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs.

Takhar:

As per the initial report obtained from OCHA and ANDMA; 25 families were affected by flood in different parts of Taluqan city. A joint team consisting of IOM, ACTED and ANDMA conducted assessment and identified 86 families eligible for humanitarian assistance 04 May. ACTED distributed cash for food and NFIs to 38 families while IOM, CONCERN and NDSO distributed NFIs and food items to the 48 remaining families on 12 May.

In a separate incident reported by ANDMA; 20 families were affected by flood in Farkhar district on 9 May. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, IOM and CONCERN conducted assessment on 10 May that verified 22 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs to 16 families while CONCERN will distribute NFIs to six families,

ANDMA will cover food needs on 16 May.

Baghlan;

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 10 families were affected by flood in Nahreen district on 03 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ACTED and ANDMA initiated assessment on 04 May and verified 10 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs on 17 May.

In a separate report obtained from ANDMA; 50 families were affected by flood in Tala O Barfak district on 04 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, ACTED, AKA and DoRR initiated assessment on 05 May and verified 12 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs on 17 May