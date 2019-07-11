11 Jul 2019

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (26 June - 9 July 2019)

from International Organization for Migration, US Agency for International Development
Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Baghlan:
Total number of families verified: 27
Total number of families assisted: 27

Ongoing and Planned distribution:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; due to collapse of Ajmir lake, 70 families were reportedly affected in Baghlan Jadid. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, ACTED DoRR and Water management conducted assessment of the affected families on 25 June, 27 families (21 houses completely destroyed and 6 severely damaged) were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed blankets, family modules and emergency shelter, DACAAR distributed wASH Package and WFP distributed food items to the Affected Families on 02.07.2019

Khost:
As per the initial report from ANDMA, six families were reportedly affected by wind storm in Sabari district on 22 Jun. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, ARCS, DAIL and DoRR initiate assessment of the affected area, four families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, ANDMA distributed NFIs and food items to the affected families.

Conflict IDPs Update:

Takhar:
DoRR reported displacement of 900 families in Yaka-Bagh, Sadbargan, Totak, Zamchab and Deh-bala villages of Namak-Ab district and displacement of 100 families from Baharak district to Talqan City due to recently conflict between government forces and Taliban. A joint team consisting of humanitarian partners and DoRR initiated the assessment of the displaced families on 19 June. 2,469 families were found displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance, 1,754 families received humanitarian assistance while the response to the remaining families are on-going.

Faryab:
DoRR reported displacement of 700 families from Pashtoon Kot district to Maimana city due to recently conflict between government forces and Taliban. A joint team consisting of DACAAR, WFP, ACTED, OHW and DoRR initiated the assessment of the displaced families on 04 July. 234 families were found displaced and eligible for humanitarian assistance, UNHCR will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food needs of the displaced families.

