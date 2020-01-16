16 Jan 2020

IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (25 December 2019 - 07 January 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Nangrahar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 10 families were affected by earthquake in Asadabad, Marawara, Shigal, Sarkano and Chawki disticts. A team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA and SCI initiated assessment and verified only one family eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to the affected family.

Kunar:

Per the initial report from ANDMA, 15 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Chapa Dara, Asad Abad & Dara Pech district on 05 January. A join team consisted of IOM,
WFP, ANDMA, AMI will conduct assessment of the affected families.

Samangan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 100 families were alerted of possible landslide in Hasanny village of Darysuf Bala district who are reportedly displaced on 02 January.
Due to security concerns the humanitarian agency were not able to conduct the assessment of the displaced families. ANDMA has requested ANA for provision of helicopter to take humanitarian agencies for verification and assessmeent. Coordination for accessing the affected area is on-going.

Kabul:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, nine IDP families were reportedly affected and two children were killed by harsh winter in Paghman district. IOM and ANDMA conducted the assessment of the affected IDP families on 03 January 2020. Nine families were found affected and eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family module, blankets, winter clothing and solar lump, CARE international distributed family tent and ANDMa distributed food items. DRC committed to distribute cash for winterization.

