IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (21 August to 03 September 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Parwan:

As per the initial report obtain from ANDMA; 145 families were reportedly affected by flood in Salang and Jabalusiraj districts on 02 September 2019. A joint team consisting of IOM, IDS/WFP, ANDMA, DACAAR, CARE and DoRR, conducted assessment of the affected families on 02 September, So far; 89 families ( 63 families houses severely damaged and 26 houses completely destroyed) were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment of the remaining families are on-going.

Update: As per the initial report from ANDMA, 45 families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Bagram and Kohi Safi districts on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, district Authority, and DACAAR conducted assessment of the affected families, 46 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to 34 families, ARCs distributed NFIs to 12 families and WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Kabul:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 25 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Qarabagh and Istalif districts of Kabul province on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and district authority initiated assessment of the affected families on 17 August. 10 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs and WFP covered food needs of the identified affected families.

Nangarhar:

As per initial report from ANDMA; five families were reportedly affected by heavy rainfall in Kuz Kunar district on 01 September. A joint team consisting of IMC, WFP, DG initiate assessment of the affected area. Assessment is on-going.

Kunar:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 107 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Chwaki, Nurgal, Khas Kunar, Chapa Dara, Watapur, Shigal, Marawara, Asadabad, and Asmar districts. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA and DG initiated assessment of the affected families. 36 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM, SCI and ARCs distributed NFIs while food needs of the affected families were covered by WFP.

Jowzjan:

As per the initial reports from ANDMA, around 70 families affected by riverbank erosion as of last two months in Kawk and Shahab villages of Qarqin district. A joint team consisting of ACTED, DACAAR, ZoA and WFP conducted the assessment of the affected families. 68 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, UNICEF has committed to distribute NFIs and WFP will distribute food items.

Khost:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 56 families were reportedly affected by flood in Nader Shah Kot, Mandozi, Alishir and Matoon Districts on 16 August. A joint team consisting of IOM, IRC, DoRR, DAIL and ANDMA conducted the assessment of the affected families. 11 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs and ANDMA distributed food items.