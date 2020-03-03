IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (19 February - 03 March 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Helmand:

Per the report obtain from ANDMA; 70 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts and Lashkar Gah City on 28 January 2020. A joint team consisting of DACCAR, AAH, IRC, WFP and ANDMA conducted the assessment of the affected families. 40 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed emergency shelter and winter clothing, AAH distributed cash for NFIs, WFP distributed food items.

Zabul:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 50 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Qalat city on 13 February. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, DRC, HAPA, UNHCR and ALO initiated assessment on 14 February. 174 families were identified and eligible for humanitarian assistance, the assessment team recommended NFIs, food items, MPC and WASH. IOM distributed family module and blankets while WFP covered food items of the affected families.

Herat:

As per initial report obtained from ANDMA; 100 families were affected by flash flood in different villages of Posht Koh district on 15 February, A joint team consisting of ANDMA, ARCS and Hawza Daryaye conducted assessment on 20 February and identified 15 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will distribute NFIs and food items to the affected families.

Daikundi:

Per initial report from ANDMA; 194 houses completely destroyed and 202 houses were partially damaged, 24 persons killed, and 10 person sustained injuries, 200 families displaced from Miramor district to Barkar, Robat, Nadak Bom Shir, Hisar and Espook villages due to multiple avalanches in Miramor, Ashtarlay and Kijran districts on 12 February. Two joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and district authorities initiated the assessment in Kijran and Miramor districts. 53 families identified in Kijran district and 49 families were identified in Miramor district needing humanitarian assistance. IOM will distribute NFIs, emergency shelter and cash for winterization while ACF will distribute food items to all the affected families.

Laghman: As per the initial report 63 families were affected in Mehtarlam, 6 families in Alingar, 36 in Alishang and 19 families in Qarghay district, one person killed and 11 person were injured by heavy rainfall on 29 February. Four joint teams consisting of IOM, WADAN/SCI, IMC, WFP, DORR and ANDMA initiated assessment on 03 March. So far 12 families identified eligible for humanitarian assistance, while the assessment is ongoing.

Kunar:

As per the initial report, 12 families were affected by rainfall in Khas Kunar, Narang, Shegal, Nurgal and Asmar districts on 29 February. IOM with humanitarian partners initiated assessment identified five families eligible for humanitarian assistance in Nurgal and four families in Narang district while the assessment is on-going.

Paktia:

As per initial report; 17 families were affected by heavy snowfall in Gardiz district on 13 February. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, CARE, DoRR, IRC and IOM conducted the assessment of the families. 18 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, ANDMA will distribute NFIs and food items.

Ghazni:

23 families were affected by heavy snowfall in Ghazni, Malistan and Waghan district on 13 February. A joint team consisting of IOM, DoRR, Sector and ANDMA initiated assessment of the affected families on 18 February. 11 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed family module, blankets, solar and winter clothing while food needs will be covered by ANDMA.

In a separate incident four families were affected by heavy snowfall in Ghazni centre, Dahi Khudad village on 13 February. A joint team consisting IOM, ANDMA DoRR and Sector conducted assessment of the four affected families on 26 February. Three families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance, ANDMA will distribute NFIs and food items.

Paktika:

49 families were reportedly affected by heavy snowfall in Yahya Khail district on 13 February. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, DoRR and RI conducting assessment of the affected families. Assessment is on-going.