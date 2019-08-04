IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (17 - 30 July 2019)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Kunar:

As per the initial report from ANDMA; 18 families were affected by flash flood in Sarkanow and Khas Kunar districts on 22 July. A join team consisted of IOM, WFP and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected area on 23 July 2019. Eight families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will distribute NFIs and WFP will cover food need s of the affected families.

Laghman:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 10 families, three irrigation canals and 50 jeribs of agriculture land were reportedly affected by flash flood in Alingar district on 27 July. A join team consisting of RRD, ANDMA and WFP initiated assessment of the affected area. The assessment is on-going.

Paktia:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 45 families were reportedly affected by flood in Gardiz and Ahmad Abad districts on 29 July. A joint team consisting of IOM, CARE, PIN,

IRC and ANDMA conducted assessment of the affected families in Shakar Khail and Atifaq Mina villages of Gardiz District . 17 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment of the remaining aras are on-going.