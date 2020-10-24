IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (16 September - 6 October 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Kunar:

As per initial report , 16 families were affected by rainfall incident in Wata por, Asad Abad and Marawara districts on 16 September. A joint team consisting of IOM, WFP and ANDMA conducted assessment and identified only one family in need of humanitarian assistance. ANDMA will distribute NFIs and food items.

Kandahar:

DoRR reported displacement of three families from Parwan province to Kandahar city due to the recent flash flood in Parwan province and in need of urgent humanitarian needs. A Joint team conducted the assessment and identified three families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed family tent and emergency shelter, SCI distributed household items, and children cloths, DACAR distributed hygiene kits and WFP covered food items.