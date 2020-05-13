IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (15 April - 28 April 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Nimroz:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 85 families were affected by flood in Khashroud and Charburjak districts on 30 March. A join team consisting of IOM, DACAAR, WFP, HAPA and ANDMA conducted assessment on 13 April and verified 40 families eligible for humanitarian assistance, IOM distributed NFIs and emergency shelter, WFP distributed food items and DACAAR distributed Hygiene kits.

In separate incident on 17 April; 40 families were reportedly affected by flood in Chakhansour district. A Joint team consisting of IOM, WFP, HAPA, HRDA, DACAAR, ANDMA and District Rep conducted assessment on 23 April. 56 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM will distributed cash for NFIs and Emergency Shelter Kits while WFP will distribute food items and DACAAR will distribute hygiene kits the distribution is tentatively planned 02 May.

Urozgan:

As per the initial report from ANDMA, 184 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Tarin Kot city on 01 April. A joint assessment team consisting NRC, HAPA, APA, UNHCR and ANDMA conducted assessment on 13 April that identified 128 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. The team recommended NFIs to 85 families and emergency shelter, hygiene kits and food items to all the families. UNICEF distributed NFIs and hygiene kits, WFP distributed food items and emergency shelter remain gap.

Nangarhar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA, 250 families were affected by heavy rainfall/flood in 14 districts. Four team consisting of IOM, WFP, ANDMA, ARCS conducted assessment in Achin and Shinwar districts three families were found eligible, ten families were identified in Deh Bala and 6 families in Bati Kot district. While the assessment is ongoing in other districts, IOM distributed NFIs to three families.

Kunar:

As per the initial report 92 families were affected by heavy rainfall in 15 districts on 19 April. Joint teams leading by IOM initiated assessment in Asmar, Shigal, Nurgal, Chawkay, Khas Kunar, Asadabad and Marawara districts, IMC will initiate assessment in Sarkano, Narang, Watapur, Dara Peach and Chapa Dara districts, ARCS will conduct assessment in insecure districts. Team lead by IOM identified 109 families eligible for humanitarian assistance, out of 109 families the team recommend NFIs to 10 families and food items to all 109 families. IOM distributed NFIs to 10 families and WFP distributed food items to all the families.

Team lead by IMC identified 40 families in need of humanitarian assistance, IMC distributed NFIs and WFP will distribute food items on 29 April and 14 families were identified by ARCS while the assessment is on-going by ARCS.

Laghman:

As per the initial report 42 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Mihtarlam, Alishang, Alingar, Qarghayi, Dawlatsh and Badpakh districts on 14 April. Three team consisting of IOM, IMC, WFP, ANDMA and ARCs, team leading by IOM identified seven families in Mehtarlam. Team leading by IMC identified 18 families and ARCs identified 97 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to seven families, while response from IMC, WFP and ARCs are still pending.