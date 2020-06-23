IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (13 May - 02 June 2020)

Natural disaster Assessment and Response Update:

Nangrahar:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; two families were affected, four person killed and six person sustained injuries due to heavy storm in Jalalabad city on 18 May.

ANDMA and ARCs conducted assessment verified only one family eligible for humanitarian assistance. ANDMA and ARCs distributed NFIs, family tent and food items.

Nuristan:

ANDMA reported a heavy rainfall incident on 17 May that destroyed four houses in Parun district. ARCs conducted assessment of the affected families and distributed NFIs and food items.

Badakhshan:

Per initial reports; 200 families were affected by heavy rainfall in Share Kohna, Share Jadid, Dashte Qurugh and Chatta village of provincial center on 10 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, SFL and ANDMA initiated assessment on 17 May. 18 Families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed emergency shelter and NFIs while ANDMA covered the food needs.

In a separate incident; 100 families were affected by flood in Shuhada, Yamgaan, Baharak, Shukay and Jurm districts on 26 May. A joint team consisting of ANDMA, IOM, SFL, ARCS and ACTED conducted the assessment on 27 May. 42 families were identified eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to 18 families in Bharak district and ANDMA will distribute NFIs to the remaining families and will covered food needs of all the affected families. Assessment in Yamgaan district is still on-going by ARCs, following assessment, ARCS will distribute rellief assistance.

In a separate incident; 100 families were affected by flood in Nowabad Deco, Etaarche and Aqajar village of Argo district on 28 May. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, IOM, ACTED, SFL conducted the assessment on 29 May and identified 32 families whose houses were destroyed and 75 families whose house were partially damage.

IOM will distribute NFI to 32 families and ANDMA will distribute food items to 107 families.

Baghlan:

As per the initial report obtained from ANDMA; 133 families were affected by flood in ANDARAB, Pole khomri and Baghlan Jadid districts on 16 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ACTED, ANDMA and AKA conducted assessment on 20 May and identified 35 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. IOM distributed NFIs to 31 families, AKA distributed NFIs to four families while WFP distributed food items to all 35 families.

Kunduz:

As per the initial report by ANDMA; 50 families were affected by heavy rainfall and flood in Imam Saheb and Ali abad districts on 17 May. A joint team consisting of IOM, ANDMA and SCI conducted the assessment and identified 19 families eligible for humanitarian assistance. SCI distributed NFIs and ANDMA covered food needs.