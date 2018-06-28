IOM - Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) Biweekly Report (13 June - 26 June 2018)

Natural Disaster Monthly Highlights for June: 01 Jun to 26 Jun 2018

• 3 provinces affected by flood, river bank erosion and dry spell

• 4 natural disaster incidents recorded, reportedly affecting 222 families

• 7 joint rapid assessments conducted by IOM, ANDMA and other partners

• 326 families (2,282 individuals) verified in need of humanitarian assistance (NFI, ES and food items)

• IOM distributed relief assistance to 143 families (1,001 individuals) affected by river bank erosion

Natural Disasters Update:

Badakhshan:

Reportedly 70 families were affected by landslide in Faizabad city on 20 June. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP and DoRR initiated assessment on 24 June. The finding indicates that the families are under the risk of possible landslide as cracks have been observed on a hill however no damages have been observed in the dwellings. Five families that were under the direct thread of the landslide have been relocated and assisted by ANDMA with the provision of family tents while the team has recommended technical geologic assessment of the village to guide on long term solution.

Badghis:

312 families were reportedly displaced by drought from different villages of Badghis province to Qala-e-now city on 15 May. A joint assessment team consisting of ANDMA, IRC and DORR conducted assessment, 97 families were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IRC distributed cash for NFIs and hygiene promotion to 97 families, WFP covered food needs of the affected families.

Kunar:

Reportedly 7 families were affected by flood in Nurgal district on 17 June. A joint assessment consisting of ANDMA, IMC, WFP and DG conduct assessment on 18 Jun, 22 fami-lies were found eligible for humanitarian assistance. IMC and ANDMA distributed NFIs and family tents while WFP covered food needs of the affected families.